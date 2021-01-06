Twitter all twitterpated over the return of Steve Kornacki and his board

As the nation moaned in collective nervousness over the outcome of the Georgia runoff election which will decide control of the Senate, one silver lining appeared to quell the anxiety of the masses: the return of MSNBC’s number crunch Steve Kornacki.

Kornacki became a somewhat ironic breakout star of the 2020 Election for his ongoing analysis of incoming voter returns. Dressed in his standard white button-down shirt and khaki pants, the bespectacled statistician–who always seems to have hair sticking up on the back of his head–pulled off a marathon of coverage which saw him on the air for 44 hours straight. The coverage netted Kornacki a dedicated following and sex symbol status. People named him one of its “Sexiest Men Alive.” Parent network NBC also promoted the openly-gay news personality to a new job as a football analyst on its sports programs.

Steve Kornacki jumped back into action the night of January 5, vowing to stay on the air until the election in Georgia had been decided.

Twitter exploded with excitement at the news…

Khakis: Ironed

Tie: Stapled

Calculator: Out

Board: Big@SteveKornacki: The love of my life pic.twitter.com/hW8k7R9brj — Maddy ?? (@maddywaddytotes) January 5, 2021

The fact that there is a Kornacki cam is greatest highlight of my night. ?#KornackiCam #SteveKornacki pic.twitter.com/amt8aWbTcB — Lauren (@heythereelaur) January 6, 2021

Everyone's gone to sleep in my household. Its just Me, #SteveKornacki, #Georgia and a bottle of wine. pic.twitter.com/FFMR8JZPy7 — Frenchie (@Frenchi05211965) January 6, 2021

Am I the only one that thinks #SteveKornacki energy is adorable? pic.twitter.com/ZTi6SQW5sH — Renee’s Crusade???? (@ReneeLe62522867) January 6, 2021

If #stevekornacki doesn’t have a spring clothing line by February all hope is lost #kornackikhakis pic.twitter.com/spu2Z4Fmbu — archetype99 (@LRDeeg) January 5, 2021

happy steve kornacki day to all who celebrate — Devi Ruia (@DeviRuia) January 5, 2021

My mom just left me this voicemail: "IT'S ELECTION DAY WHICH MEANS STEVE KORNACKI AT THE BIG BOARD-DIG IT!" Then she hung up. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 5, 2021

Steve, if you’re reading this, we love khaki and we’re single. You and your big board can slide into our DMs anytime.