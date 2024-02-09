Ultra-marathoner Ryan Montgomery is back on the trails & making running a safer space for queer people everywhere

Ryan Montgomery is returning to the trails this weekend.

The ultra-marathoner, who’s dedicated himself to creating inclusive spaces for LGBTQ+ runners, will take part in the Black Canyon 100K race Saturday. And no, that is not a typo!

The race is really 100 kilometers, which equals roughly 62 miles.

The course, which stretches along the non-motorized Black Canyon National Trail in the shadow of Arizona’s Bradshaw Mountains, is a natural wonder. As a queer person, Montgomery, who’s been a runner for most of their life, says they find freedom in the great outdoors.

“As a queer individual growing up I’ve always not felt the most included, or seen, and I think the more time I spend in the outdoors, the more I feel like the outdoors has given me the avenue to really express myself,” they told Park Record in a 2023 interview.

“Flowers, for example; they’re both reproductively male and female; it’s just there’s so much queerness in the outdoors and so I feel this connection to nature.”

Living in Utah, Montgomery isn’t afforded easy access to a large, queer urban community. That’s one of the primary reasons they started Out Trails, a group for LGBTQ+ runners that hosts events and retreats in the Salt Lake City and Seattle areas.

Montgomery may not be able to walk from their apartment to the neighborhood Hi Tops or Eagle. But there are plenty of queer people around them. The difference is, they’re just a bit harder to find.

Montgomery is determined to bring them together.

“[The] history of queer people has gravitated towards metropolitan areas for safety and numbers. But there’s a lot of queer people in rural, outdoor spaces, and so it’s hard to find them,” they said.

“There’s not often a mechanism, a community mechanism, that brings those people together, and so as I have grown in my sport in terms of visibility and in terms of competition, I think I’ve realized that I have an opportunity to bridge this community.”

Two years later, Out Trails is a big success. The group hosts regular retreats attracting dozens of runners for exercise and camaraderie. While Montgomery loves the running community as a whole, they recognize the importance of fostering safe spaces for LGBTQ+ folx.

“The thing is, for so many people who feel marginalized, there has never been a community for them,” he said in an interview with the American Trail Running Association. “There are so many barriers to feeling included in these spaces already. It’s important that we create affinity spaces that are unique to those specific communities.”

Part of that work includes convincing race organizers to expand categories beyond “male” and “female.” Historically, queer and non-binary runners have been forced to check their gender identity at the starting line, and compete while being erased.

But that’s beginning to change, thanks to the work of multiple passionate non-binary runners. Two years ago, non-binary marathoner Jake Fedorowski created a special inclusion guide to running, which helped ignite the conversation.

Today, five of the six largest marathons in the world include non-binary divisions. The non-binary winner of last year’s New York City Marathon, Cal Calamia, wrapped themself in the transgender flag at the finish line.

One of the signature ultra-marathon competitions is the Western States, a 100-mile endurance run that starts in Olympic Valley, California (the site of the 1960 Games) and ends 100.2 miles later in Auburn, California. Montgomery was able to run in the non-binary division last summer, and placed first!

They finished eighth overall, and seventh in the men’s division. Their debut time was 15:38:59, which, for the record, is INSANE!

“I’m overflowing with joy,” Montgomery posted on Instagram. “I can’t wait to share my reflections over the next few days. But running this iconic course, surrounded by some of the world’s best athletes, was an absolute privilege.”

Montgomery says knowing he was competing alongside other queer runners helped push him through.

“I really came into this race with the feeling of power and support from my queer community,” they told Park Record.

Montgomery also had the power of perseverance on their side. Twice before, they had to drop out of the WSER due to injuries, just one month before it was supposed to begin.

Two years ago, Montgomery was forced to drop out after being hit by a vehicle.

“My journey to WSER has been far from linear,” Montgomery told Trail Running Magazine. “Having been in WSER twice already (and pulling out twice the month prior due to injuries), it has been really disheartening having not run the race yet. WSER 2023 will be my personal victory lap for so many reasons—celebrating health, celebrating Ryan 2.0 as a queer person, and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community who cannot be at the WSER start line with me.”

Never one to shy away from expression, Montgomery often races with the aid of some fierce nails.

Last year, Montgomery was the 10th-ranked North American ultra-marathoner, finishing in the top 10 in four major races. Their highpoint was a win in the Quad Rock 50-miler in Colorado…with a time of 7:42:24!

For Montgomery, the fun begins again this weekend. We can’t wait to watch.