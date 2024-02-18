tiktalk

Usher’s grip on the gays, Jill Biden’s meet-cute & Elliott Norris’ in-car griddle

By

Hear the Jennifer Lopez voguing bop that was too gay for 2014 mainstream radio, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Usher took center stage at the gay bar.

@onairjake

H word for Usher baby #usher #gay #halftimeshow

? original sound – jake updegraff ??

Ian Paget had the best Valentine’s Day.

@ianpaget_

My Valentine’s was great, thanks! How was yours?

? original sound – Ian Paget

Joe and Dr. Jill Biden shared their meet-cute.

@meetcutesnyc

Jill & Joe

? original sound – Meet Cutes NYC

Dexter Mayfield and Matt McCall created the latest trend.

@matt8mccall

dc: me & @Dexter Mayfield

? TEXAS HOLD ‘EM – Beyoncé

Elliott Norris cooked in his car.

@callmebelly

In n out flying dutchman ?? where to next ? #innout #car #fastfood #cooking

? original sound – elliott

Shereé Whitfield defended Eric Sedeño.

@ricotaquito

The ???? sendsss me ???

? original sound – Eric Sedeño

Queerty honored the history of The Black Cat Tavern, an early site of the LGBTQ rights movement.

@queerty Before the Stonewall riots, Los Angeles had its own uprising against police brutality. On Feb. 11, 1967, outside the Black Cat Tavern, protesters took a bold step, grabbing their picket signs and publicly protesting police harassment and the decriminalization of homosexuality. We honor the brave LGBTQ+ folks who stood up for our rights and celebrate the #BlackCatTavern for being the site of the first LGBTQ+ civil rights demonstration in the nation. 🐈‍⬛🌈🪧#lgbtqhistory #civilrights #queerhistory ♬ original sound – Queerty*

Sadiq Desh attended the Vienna Opera Ball.

@sadiqdeshy What do think was happening? Lol #fyp #grwm #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #viralllllll ♬ Oh No – Kreepa

Adam Joshua brought up his partner.

@thatadamlguy Coming out as a corporate gay be like… #corporategay #corporatehumor #gaytiktok #gay #lgbt ♬ original sound – Adam Joshua

Jake Jonez couldn’t control himself.

@jjakejonezz

craig is saur dangeroussss….

♬ original sound – Jake Jonez

And Galen J. Williams answered the phone as Maya Angelou.

@theegalenjwilliams Yall loved this in a way I didnt expect lol so here’s a little part 2 😂 #mayaangelou #impersonation #frontdesk ♬ original sound – Galen J Williams

