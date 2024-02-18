Usher’s grip on the gays, Jill Biden’s meet-cute & Elliott Norris’ in-car griddle

Hear the Jennifer Lopez voguing bop that was too gay for 2014 mainstream radio, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Usher took center stage at the gay bar.

Ian Paget had the best Valentine’s Day.

Joe and Dr. Jill Biden shared their meet-cute.

Dexter Mayfield and Matt McCall created the latest trend.

Elliott Norris cooked in his car.

Shereé Whitfield defended Eric Sedeño.

Queerty honored the history of The Black Cat Tavern, an early site of the LGBTQ rights movement.

#civilrights #queerhistory ♬ original sound – Queerty* @queerty Before the Stonewall riots, Los Angeles had its own uprising against police brutality. On Feb. 11, 1967, outside the Black Cat Tavern, protesters took a bold step, grabbing their picket signs and publicly protesting police harassment and the decriminalization of homosexuality. We honor the brave LGBTQ+ folks who stood up for our rights and celebrate the #BlackCatTavern for being the site of the first LGBTQ+ civil rights demonstration in the nation. 🐈‍⬛🌈🪧 #lgbtqhistory

Sadiq Desh attended the Vienna Opera Ball.

Adam Joshua brought up his partner.

Jake Jonez couldn’t control himself.

And Galen J. Williams answered the phone as Maya Angelou.