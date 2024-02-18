Usher’s grip on the gays, Jill Biden’s meet-cute & Elliott Norris’ in-car griddle

Hear the Jennifer Lopez voguing bop that was too gay for 2014 mainstream radio, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Usher took center stage at the gay bar.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Ian Paget had the best Valentine’s Day.
Joe and Dr. Jill Biden shared their meet-cute.
Dexter Mayfield and Matt McCall created the latest trend.
Elliott Norris cooked in his car.
Shereé Whitfield defended Eric Sedeño.
Queerty honored the history of The Black Cat Tavern, an early site of the LGBTQ rights movement.
@queerty Before the Stonewall riots, Los Angeles had its own uprising against police brutality. On Feb. 11, 1967, outside the Black Cat Tavern, protesters took a bold step, grabbing their picket signs and publicly protesting police harassment and the decriminalization of homosexuality. We honor the brave LGBTQ+ folks who stood up for our rights and celebrate the #BlackCatTavern for being the site of the first LGBTQ+ civil rights demonstration in the nation. 🐈⬛🌈🪧#lgbtqhistory #civilrights #queerhistory ♬ original sound – Queerty*
Sadiq Desh attended the Vienna Opera Ball.
@sadiqdeshy What do think was happening? Lol #fyp #grwm #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #viralllllll ♬ Oh No – Kreepa
Adam Joshua brought up his partner.
@thatadamlguy Coming out as a corporate gay be like… #corporategay #corporatehumor #gaytiktok #gay #lgbt ♬ original sound – Adam Joshua
Jake Jonez couldn’t control himself.
@jjakejonezz
craig is saur dangeroussss….♬ original sound – Jake Jonez
And Galen J. Williams answered the phone as Maya Angelou.
@theegalenjwilliams Yall loved this in a way I didnt expect lol so here’s a little part 2 😂 #mayaangelou #impersonation #frontdesk ♬ original sound – Galen J Williams
Related:
Jake Gyllenhaal & Post Malone double-teaming for a shirtless flex-off has Gay Twitter™ in a headlock
Malone stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the upcoming remake of ‘Road House.’