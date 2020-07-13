WATCH: 35 years ago today, Queen delivered this now-iconic ‘Live Aid’ performance

Writes Live Aid:
Queen performing at Live Aid in front of 72,000 people in Wembley Stadium, London on the 13th July, 1985. The event was organized by Sir Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise funds for the Ethiopian famine disaster. Broadcast across the world via one of the largest satellite link-ups of all time, the concerts were seen by around 40% of the global population.
Related: Freddie Mercury’s isolated vocal track from “Somebody to Love” is an absolute powerhouse
Watch their full set:
Bonus — Madonna also got people dancing that day: