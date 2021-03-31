WATCH: The adorably queer Julio Torres promises to steal the show in ‘Together, Together’

A pair of trailers have just dropped for two new comedies, both of which feature some high-profile LGBTQ characters amid the hilarity.

First up, the trailer for the Netflix animated comedy The Mitchells vs. The Machines drops off a major clue about one of the leads. The film follows a quirky family during a robot apocalypse.

With a nefarious Siri/Alexa-type artificial intelligence named Pal (voiced by Oscar-winner and aspiring gay icon Olivia Colman) hellbent on conquering the world, the Mitchell family must band together to save humanity…if they don’t kill each other first. That includes the nerdish daughter Katie (voiced by bisexual actress Abbi Jacobson) who, the trailer reveals, is also queer.

Note the rainbow pin on her jacket.

Next up is the trailer for the Sundance comedy Together, Together, starring Ed Helms and Patti Harrison. The story follows a middle-aged straight man named Matt who decides to have a child as a single parent. He chooses the loner Anna as his surrogate, and the two begin a very strange, very funny friendship together.

Advising them through the pregnancy is therapist Madeline (the fabulously dry-witted lesbian Tig Notaro) and Jules (the ever adorably queer Julio Torres), Anna’s messy gay co-worker.

We caught the film at Sundance and can attest: it’s one of the funniest, most original comedies in a long time.

Together, Together lands in theaters on April 23 and odigital May 11. The Mitchells vs. The Machines arrives on Netflix April 20.