WATCH: Tig Notaro has been lying to her kids about the pandemic in the best way

Comedian Tig Notaro has been quarantining with her wife and twin 4-year-old sons, and the kids aren’t quite old enough to grasp what’s going on in the world. Must be nice.

Since the initial lockdowns coincided with Spring Break, Notaro has simply kept the story going…May…Spring Break! June…Spring Break! July…Spring Break!

If they remember this experience next year, it’s going to come as quite a surprise when Spring Break 2021 only lasts a week.

Watch Notaro Zoom in with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon below: