WATCH: Very bad news for that racist, homophobic Karen

Tennessee resident Sonya Holt became a viral sensation after footage of her harassing a Black Lives Matter protester lit up the internet. Now, she’s lost her job over her behavior.
NBC affiliate WCYB reports that video of Holt chanting “White lives matter. White lives are better” went viral following a rally in Elizabethton over the weekend. In another clip, she tells another protester “You’re a gay homosexual piece of crap who’s going to burn in hell.”
Sierra Gilmer, who filmed one of the videos, says meeting women like Holt is just par for the course when it comes to recent protests. “The biggest thing to take away from this is just to realize that racism is in your community however much you think it might not be,” she told WCYB. “There are a lot of people that reached out to me saying that they didn’t realize that this was happening in Elizabethton and they didn’t realize there were people there like that.”
Related: WATCH: This homophobic 4th of July Karen is definitely not making America great
Subsequent to clips of her going viral over the weekend, Holt granted an interview to local station WHJL in which she apologized for her actions. “I would like to apologize to the little girl,” Holt said. “I did not know that she was a minor. If I had known she was a minor, I would have never spoken to her…That comment about me saying ‘silly little black girl’ – I would have said that if it was a white girl. I would have said ‘silly little white girl.’ So I do apologize for saying that. I did not mean to demean anybody. Of course, I apologize to her family. I did not know she was a minor. I am very, very, sorry for that.”
@karensgonewild_ Meet Sonya Holt, the East Tennessee Karen, the most inbred of the Karens! Video from the Elizabethton BLM protest yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZuapcaHL94
— sofi (ACAB) (@sofiiisabella) July 6, 2020
In the same interview, Holt confirmed that her employer, Keith Family Vision Clinic in Johnson City, had terminated her over the videos. “I no longer have a job,” she admitted. “I don’t have any animosity towards the doctors I worked for. They’re great people. Of course, I didn’t want their business to suffer because of mistakes that I made and I have great respect for them. They did what they had to do to protect their business.”
It’s also worth noting that Holt did not apologize for her homophobic remarks to a protester. “As far as the gentleman that I said some bad remarks about his sexuality,” Holt says, “prior to that, you’re not seeing that on video. I was just standing there, along with everybody else. And he called me ‘Ku Klux Karen’ because of my haircut. And he said that I was a member of the KKK. And he repeated this several times. And then when I lashed out at him and called him what I did, which I shouldn’t have said because his sexuality is none of my business. I was just angry and I lashed out.”
Seth Loven, the protester in question, denies calling Holt “Ku Klux Karen.” Despite a number of protesters in the vicinity filming the protest, no video footage of him referring to Holt by that derisive name has surfaced.
17 Comments
Mister P
Free speech does not mean freedom from consequences.
sonic_source
Amen. I’ve been telling people that for years. You can say whatever you want, but don’t be surprised if what you say gets you in trouble.
radiooutmike
And it only applies to government interference. So, if companies drop Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson, it is not a 1st Amendment issue. Just good business sense.
mattachinepodcast
“I’m very sorry I got caught.”
otttovan
So if it was a white girl she would have said “Black lives are better”? Sure Jan, sure.
Chrisk
Funny that no where in there can you hear anyone saying black lives are better. You could see her getting more and more angry. She’s lying and therefore meant every single every word of it.
Plus, if he was really saying all that why not just call him an asshole like normal people. Instead you went full on Ku Klux Klan Karen and proved him right.
Troysky
@Chrisk ….exactly right. …..and have to say the “Ku Klux Karen” she said he said… made me blast out laughing. Anyway, when EVERYTHING you do backfires hard, you’d think someone like this would get a hint.
Cam
Multiple people filming and NONE filmed what this woman claimed happened. Typical Racist Trumper, sorry she got caught, and lying to try to play victim.
Cam
“”Holt granted an interview to local station WHJL in which she apologized for her actions. “I would like to apologize to the little girl,” Holt said. “I did not know that she was a minor. If I had known she was a minor, I would have never spoken to her…””
Two things.
1. She didn’t know that the “Little Girl” was a minor? Calling her little girl would seem to indicate she knew.
2. Interesting that she thinks racism is ok if you’re not yelling it at a minor.
Sheesh.
Catholicslutbox
Not defending her, but she was pretty pc for a racist. No homophobic or racial slurs.
TomG
No homophobic slurs? I guess you didn’t read the entire article. It stated “In another clip, she tells another protester “You’re a gay homosexual piece of crap who’s going to burn in hell.'” She is also apparently as dumb as sh*t since she doesn’t know that gay = homosexual.
BigRedEO
Please stop calling them Karens. We are now calling them Ivankas.
TomG
That does seem more appropiate.
TomG
The woman said “That comment about me saying ‘silly little black girl’ – I would have said that if it was a white girl. I would have said ‘silly little white girl.’” So everything with her seems to be about what color a person is. That’s PATHETIC.
Terrycloth
Respect , civility, common courtesy has been replaced by being an a hole to anybody you fell like.the president instigates it and relishes it…his base takes the bait and eats it up…I see it just about everywhere I shop the name calling the obsenities..and fights too…unbelievable
chi eg
“His sexuality is none of my business.” Translation: “I hate the gays, but I should leave to God to strike them down!”
zealot
Makes my list for the most egregious “Sorry/Not Sorry” so far this year. And going on TV to further “explain” her actions just made it much worse. Awful person!