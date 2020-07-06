WATCH: This homophobic 4th of July Karen is definitely not making America great

Another ‘Karen’ video has been making the rounds on social media, and in this episode she’s shouting homophobic vitriol.
Sonya Holt was filmed at an Independence Day event in Elizabethton, Tennessee as her group of Confederate flag-wavers came to clash with Black Lives Matter activists.
“Come across the line f*g boy. Come across the line,” she tells one protester, later adding:
“You are a gay homosexual piece of crap and you’re going to burn in Hell.”
Zero points for creativity.
The same woman was recorded at the event saying: “White lives matter! You’re just a poor little black girl who’s got a messed up mind. White lives matter! White lives matter!”
@karensgonewild_ Meet Sonya Holt, the East Tennessee Karen, the most inbred of the Karens! Video from the Elizabethton BLM protest yesterday. pic.twitter.com/ZuapcaHL94
— sofi tastes like ? (@sofiiisabella) July 6, 2020
7 Comments
Catholicslutbox
Shame you can’t cancel people that were already canceled back in 1865.
Cam
Another Racist Homophobic Trump supporter.
dinard38
Ha!!! Well I just read an article that Karen has already been fired from her job.
Bye, Karen!!!!!
Neoprene
Cool, if true. She tried to act confident that she was immune from such a consequence.
Mack
Tennessee is my home state and I honestly have to say I’m embarrassed by many of the Tennesseans . I have a couple of elderly cousins back there, racists and bigots. I just finally “unfriended” them on Facebook a couple of weeks ago. One was passing around a meme calling for truckers to run over the BLM protesters on the road. She was endorsing it because her son was truck driver (and she is VP of a big medical group in Tennessee). The other one is “devout Christian” who is extremely bigoted and racist.
Neoprene
Those people appear to be an entirely different species.
dhmonarch89
Who decided to name these women ‘Karen’? Was the first one really named Karen? I feel bad for decent women named Karen- I know several. Why do we have to have special insult names for these people…’Bitch’ should be enough.