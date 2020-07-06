WATCH: This homophobic 4th of July Karen is definitely not making America great

Another ‘Karen’ video has been making the rounds on social media, and in this episode she’s shouting homophobic vitriol.

Sonya Holt was filmed at an Independence Day event in Elizabethton, Tennessee as her group of Confederate flag-wavers came to clash with Black Lives Matter activists.

“Come across the line f*g boy. Come across the line,” she tells one protester, later adding:

“You are a gay homosexual piece of crap and you’re going to burn in Hell.”

Zero points for creativity.

The same woman was recorded at the event saying: “White lives matter! You’re just a poor little black girl who’s got a messed up mind. White lives matter! White lives matter!”