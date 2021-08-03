WATCH: Billy Porter slays as a fabulous Fairy Godmother in ‘Cinderella’

The first fabulous trailer for Amazon’s new retelling of Cinderella has arrived, and be warned: this is not your typical fairy tale.

This new version of the classic story reimagines Cinderella as Ella (played by pop star Camilla Cabello), an aspiring fashion designer living with her oppressive stepmother (national treasure Idina Menzel). When the local prince (Nicholas Galitzine) hosts a ball to find his future princess, Ella gets a visit from her Fairy Godmother (Billy Porter) to have a magical time at the ball. Unlike other tellings, though, rather than reconnect with her prince, Ella must decide if she will succumb to a life of wealth, or if she will pursue a life of independence.

Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, and James Corden also star. Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon also writes and directs.

In addition to adding more contemporary themes to the story, Cinderella will utilize both original and pop music in its score.

Cinderella rides onto Amazon Prime September 3.