In final Get-Out-The-Vote push, Pete Buttigieg makes James Corden choke up

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor, Democratic Presidential candidate, and advisor to the Biden/Harris campaign Mayor Pete Buttigieg stopped in at The Late Show With James Corden to make one final push for voters to get to the polls. The openly-gay politician also opened up about how he copes with stress.

“It’s all going to come down to getting out the vote,” Buttigieg affirmed, once again reminding viewers to vote. Buttigieg then addressed the recent intimidating behavior by Trump supporters, including an attempt by Trumpers to run a Biden/Harris campaign bus off the road.

“There’s a level of panic on his side,” Buttigieg observed. “This behavior that you’re talking about. This is not the kind of thing you do when you’re winning. It’s a show of desperation and it’s not going to help. If there’s one thing we’ve learned in recent years it’s that shutting down bridges in New Jersey has not exactly worked well for the Republican Party.” The former mayor’s last comment refers to a controversy involving then-New Jersey governor Chris Christie who infamously shut down several lanes on the George Washington Bridge which connects the state with New York City. The subsequent traffic pileup was widely seen a political retribution by Christie against Fort Lee, NJ Mayor Mark Sokolich for not supporting Christie’s re-election bid.

Related: WATCH: Mayor Pete, Tenacious D, Susan Sarandon do the ‘Time Warp’ to get out the vote

Buttigieg also offered a message of hope to viewers, warning that no matter what the outcome of the election, the United States will endure.

“We have to find a way to get through this,” the former mayor said. “This is a country that has been through pandemics, it has been through wars, at one point half the country broke off and declared war against the other half, and this country still stands. We have got to find a way through this and I believe that starts with electing new leadership.”

“Now, we’re also the generation that could blow it,” Buttigieg continued. “That’s part of the reason this election is so high stakes. But if we get it right in the next few years, the 2020s could go down in history as the time America stood up and turned in a better direction and by the middle of this century could be delivering to humanity something as important as the founding of America itself. I really believe that – if we do the work, and that’s why we’re doing the work.”

Corden then pivoted to asking Buttigieg to share something from home in a “show & tell” type style. Buttigieg showed a red baseball he received on his first date with his husband, Chasten. The two had gone to a baseball game in South Bend, where Buttigieg got the ball as a giveaway. Immediately after, he and Chasten held hands for the first time.

“That moment we held hands was one of the best moments of my life,” Buttigieg beamed. “I keep this baseball around because they were giving them out that night. It’s just a reminder of how any given night can change the rest of your life.”

Corden then asked if Pete could come on the show every night, and that Buttigieg should one day run for president again. We kind of have to agree…