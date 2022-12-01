WATCH: This boundary-pushing gay ertoic thriller from Israel asks: Do you know who’s in your bed?

You know a movie is going to be a thrill ride when even the trailer gives you an adrenaline rush.

That’s definitely the case with Israeli director Nitzan Gilady’s upcoming film, In Bed, an erotic drama pulsing with sex, music, drugs, and danger.

Fair warning that this taboo-prodding feature isn’t going to be for everyone, and certainly not for the faint of heart. Taking place over one eventful day, In Bed opens at a gay Pride parade, where best friends Guy (Israel Ogalbo) and Joy (Moran Rosenblatt) are living it up.

Tragically, these opening moments of bliss are cut short by a shooting. Guy and Joy to run home to safety, where they feel compelled to continue celebrating—perhaps in defiance of the horrors they just witnessed.

Guy invites a fellow survivor in, a man named Dan (Dean Miroshnikov) who is visible rattled, and encourages him to loosen up and party along with them.

But as the night wears on, paranoia begins to seep in, especially when the group hears that the shooter is still at large. Do we really know the people in our homes and in our beds?

In conversation with Variety, Gilady says the film is, in part, meant to provide an “unflinching look at the role recreational drugs play in gay party culture: In creating intimacy, distorting reality, and its dangerous effects.”

According to the filmmaker, this is a side of gay culture rarely depicted in entertainment, so he set out to explore it without stigma—instead focusing on this side of our culture “in a truthful way.”

Gilady continues: “Not in the sense of being realistic or documentary-like, but portraying, in an honest and visceral way, the feeling of being high, reaching for fantasy, the distortion of reality, and loss of control.”

Earlier this fall, In Bed had its premiere at Israel’s TLVFest, where it picked up a Best Actor trophy for Ogalbo’s bracing lead performance, as a Best Soundtrack honor for the film’s high-energy score from prolific DJ and producer, Offer Nissim (who notably also produced Dana International’s “Diva,” which won the Eurovision Song Contest in ’98).

Now, as the film readies its Israeli theatrical release on December 29, distributor M-appeal has unveiled a new trailer the previews its singular, high-octane energy. International release details are yet to be announced but, for now, you can watch the teaser clip below: