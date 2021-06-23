WATCH: Catch Queerty’s full Pride50 show featuring Symone, Brian Sims, Gottmik & more!

Queerty celebrated pride Tuesday night with the Pride50 livestream. If you missed it, worry not! The show is available to stream in full above.

Our virtual celebration featured appearances by 10 of these incredible Pride50 honorees, including actor Haaz Sleiman, comedian Margaret Cho, country singer T.J. Osborne, former NBA player Jason Collins, PA State Representative Brian Sims, actor Sherry Cola, TikTok star José Rolón, actor Alexandra Billings, Drag Race star Gottmik, and a special performance by current reigning Drag Race winner Symone!

Pride50 is composed of people who made a positive impact in the last year and who are helping to lead the nation toward equality, acceptance, and dignity for all queer people.

Honorees are announced daily through June 30th. Head here to discover all of their incredible stories.