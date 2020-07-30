WATCH: Christopher Meloni emerges from lockdown with exciting news

On Wednesday, archetypal daddy Christopher Meloni appeared on The [email protected] to chat with the hosts about reprising the role of Detective Elliot Stabler in the new spin-off Law & Order: Organized Crime. Meloni confirmed that yes, Mariska Hargitay will appear on the show, reuniting one of the greatest TV duos since Mulder and Scully.

At one point, Sheryl Underwood asks Meloni, “Do you think [Stabler] will be a changed man?”

“Yeah, absolutely. I mean, you have to. There are a lot of unanswered questions about how he left, why the silence vis-à-vis Olivia Benson [Hargitay],” responds Meloni. “I think in real terms, society, and what we are dealing with in society has changed dramatically. So, I think you have to address that. And, I think the person Elliot was. I think we all evolve. I think all those things are going to be put into play.”

Watch below: