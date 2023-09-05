WATCH: Diana Ross sings ‘Happy Birthday’ to Beyoncé at LA Renaissance gig

Diana Ross and Beyoncé (Photo: Shutterstock)

Beyoncé turned 42 yesterday. She also happened to be playing her third and final date of her Renaissance tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. This provided the perfect opportunity for a very special guest to make an appearance: Miss Diana Ross.

The Hollywood Reporter says Beyoncé took the stage at precisely 9.04pm (her birthday date). Just after 11pm, Diana Ross made her surprise appearance (although rumors had been swirling for several hours ahead of the concert).

Ross sang a rendition of her classic hit, “Love Hangover”. Beyoncé then rushed onto the stage to give Ross a hug.

“I’m here to celebrate Beyoncé’s birthday,” Ross said as Bey mouthed, “I love you.”

Ross then led the crowd in a rendition of “Happy Birthday”.

Watch a couple of clips below.

Diana Ross and 60,000 of the Hive sing Happy Birthday to Beyoncé! #BEYDAYLA#RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/QIOOzgsyY7 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) September 5, 2023

Birthday gratitude

Before performing her track “Flaws and All”, Beyoncé delivered a birthday message of gratitude to her fans and those who have supported her career.

“My soul is full. I’m so thankful, I’m trying not to cry,” she said. “I’m thankful to be alive. I’m thankful to be on stage. I’m thankful to look out and see your faces. I’m thankful to be able to provide a safe space for all of y’all. I’m thankful for music, for the ability to heal myself through music which then heals all of you.”

She thanked her family, and the members of Destiny’s Child, with whom she rose to fame.

“I’m thankful for every tear, for every year. I’m thankful for my children. I’m thankful for my husband. I’m thankful for all the shit we’ve been through. I’m thankful for my beautiful father who is here tonight; I thank you for his sacrifice, for his pain. I’m thankful for my mother, my beautiful queen. I’m thankful that we all have the ability to make lemonade out of our lemons.”

“I’m thankful for Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LeToya Luckett, LaTavia Robertson. I’m thankful for all of you guys who have been with me since 1997. I’m thankful for every flaw, for every stretch mark, every FUPA. I thank you that I’m here at fucking 42. I’m grateful for joy and I thank God. I thank you, God.”

Tom Halland and Zendaya

Beyoncé’s LA shows have attracted a higher-than-usual number of celebrities. Her birthday bash last night was attended by Zendaya and Tom Holland, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Chris Rock, Adele, Lizzo, Katy Perry, Kate Hudson, Normani, Brandy, Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

The first night of the Los Angeles shows took place Friday, and the audience was judged by many to have failed the “mute” challenge. This is when Beyoncé sings the “Everbody was on mute” line during the song “Energy”, and the auditorium falls momentarily silent. It prompted a furious Karamo Brown to urge subsequent audiences to do better.

Last night’s crowd did do better, with even Tom Halland and Zendaya knowing exactly what to do.