WATCH: Gay sex in Ancient Greece, bisexual bards, & more of history’s gayest stories never told—until now

Image Credit: ‘Historical Homos,’ Dekkoo

We all know LGBTQ+ history didn’t start with the gay liberation movement in the ’60s and ’70s. And while certain politicians would rather erase us from text books, queer folks have been around since the dawn of civilization.

Now, a new series aims to share “the gayest stories never told,” giving us all the tea on the super queer lessons we weren’t taught in schools.

From Bash and Donal Brophy comes Historical Homos, a Dekkoo original series all about the queer movers and shakers historians have kept in the closet for far too long.

The project that first began as a coffee table book—created by bash and his sister, Lucy Hendra—before becoming a beloved Instagram page. But now Historical Homos has evolved into a full-blown docuseries, offering deep-dive explorations that show us how the past was very, very queer.

For example, did you know that William Shakespeare and Christopher Marlowe swing both ways? Or that lauded author Virgina Woolf had a steamy sapphic affair? Or what about the fact that one of the most successful spies of the Seven Years’ War was a trans woman?

Even if you think you know these stories, Historical Homos offers the “X-rated, no-f*cks-given, gossipy, sleazy, full-frontal edition.” In other words, learning can be fun! And gay!

“The world is hell-bent on believing that gays, lesbians, trans people and queers of all kinds are the proud innovations of the 20th century,” Bash says in an official press statement. “Donal and I are here to prove that’s utter nonsense. Queer people have been around for eons, challenging society, serving looks, and living out their deepest fantasies. Our story stretches from Stonewall to Hadrian’s Wall, and only the gay gods know how far beyond that.”

Co-produced by Zachary Quinto, the series is spicing up Pride Month and dropping juicy new episodes every week. The first episode—which unpacks how gay sex in Greek Mythology reflects just how much gay sex was actually being had in Ancient Greece—premiered this past Friday, June 9, and there are plenty more stories to come.

Check out a teaser trailer below, and then head to Dekkoo (which is offering a discounted rate for Pride Month) to watch the full episodes: