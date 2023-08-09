WATCH: Jordan Firstman exposes himself (literally) in this wild and explicit comedy-mystery

Image Credit: ‘Rotting In The Sun,’ Mubi

Queer comedian and writer Jordan Firstman was one of a handful of performers who blew up in the early days of the pandemic, posting videos of his hilarious impressions which went viral and earned the attention of some big-name fans like Arian Grande, Kacey Musgraves, and more.

Firstman was everywhere, and some folks might even say he was “overexposed.” But those folks clearly haven’t seen his new movie Rotting In The Sun, in which the comedian takes the idea of overexposure to a whole new level…

Rotting In The Sun comes from gay Chilean filmmaker Chilean filmmaker Sebastián Silva, the director behind transgressive indie comedies like Nasty Baby and Crystal Fairy & The Magic Cactus. Here, he also stars as “Sebastián Silva,” a lightly fictionalized version of himself who is wasting away in Mexico City, creatively unfulfilled and thinking of ending things.

On a whim, Silva decides to travel to a hidden nude beach, one infamous for being a gay hook-up spot. After nearly drowning in the waves, he’s “rescued” by Jordan Firstman—again, essentially playing himself—who immediately tries to both hook up with the director and pitch him on a television series.

It’s all very meta, especially as Rotting In The Sun interrogates Firstman’s own prickly persona. Silva doesn’t like him much, and even insults his viral comedic impressions—which was apparently inspired by their first real-life interactions.

Image Credit: ‘Rotting In The Sun,’ Mubi

But the two sparked enough of a connection that when Silva goes missing (in the movie, that is), Firstman feels responsible for finding out what happened to him, and suddenly the story shifts gears into a mystery, of sorts, with Silva’s housekeeper Vera (Los Espookys‘ Catalina Saavedra) getting tangled up in the mess.

The feature made its premiere earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, where word quickly got out that it featured plenty of male nudity—those early scenes at the nude beach feature more d*cks than dialogue—and un-simulated sex acts, some of which include Firstman himself.

We caught it for ourselves at the festival and can confirm: Firstman is shockingly fearless, letting it all hang out on screen. You want to talk about “overexposed”? There isn’t a single part of the comedian you don’t see on screen.

By the way, we also happened to name it one of our favorite LGBTQ+ films of the festival. And, after its screening at LA’s Outfest last month, it was awarded the Grand Jury Prize for screenwriting. So, trust us, there’s a whole lot more going on in Rotting In The Sun than just blowjobs and butt play (though there is plenty of that.)

Soon you’ll be able to see for yourself. Rotting In The Sun opens in select theaters on September 8, and then begins streaming on Mubi September 15. You can watch the wild first trailer below, but just know it’s NSFW!