Meet the hunky gay thirst trap joining the Marvel Universe

The march of LGBTQ visibility in the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues, as the superhero studio juggernaut has announced comic Jordan Firstman will join the cast of the new show, Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel has already earned applause for introducing the first Muslim superhero to the MCU. The series will follow Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani American obsessed with Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (played in the Marvel films by Brie Larson), and who lands a set of similar powers. Kamala then takes on the identity of Ms. Marvel and sets about protecting the world from the forces of evil.

Related: Is Marvel about to reveal another queer MCU superhero?

Firstman, who is openly gay, joins the show as Kahn’s high school guidance counselor. The new trailer for the show shows the actor offering Kahn a bit of typically useless guidance counselor advice with her teenage woes.

Firstman’s other credits include on-camera appearances in Search Party, This Close, and Miracle Workers. He also boasts a long resume as a writer for such shows as Search Party and The Other Two.

Besides his professional work, he keeps active on Instagram, posting impressions and thirsty pictures to his feed. But don’t just take our word for it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Firstman (@jtfirstman)

Have a look at the new trailer for Ms. Marvel, which lands on Disney+ June 8, below.