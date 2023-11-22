WATCH: Luke Evans & Billy Porter battle for custody in this emotional daddy divorce drama

When gay marriage was legalized in the U.S. in 2015—after years of hard work and advocacy—the flippant response was that, now, we better prepare ourselves for gay divorce.
Of course, “same-sex divorce” is very much a reality (albeit at a slightly lower rate than hetero couples!), and has even come for some of our most-high profile gay marriages this past year: Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton, Ricky Martin and Jwan Yusef, and Billy Porter and Adam Smith.
Coincidentally, the recently single Porter is the star of this year’s Our Son, one of the first movies to bring a gay divorce to the big screen.
Porter plays Gabriel, a former actor who takes on most of the stay-at-home dad duties for 8-year-old son Owen (Christopher Woodley), while his husband Nicky (Luke Evans) devotes much of his time to his stressful job in the publishing industry.
Years into their marriage, Gabriel finally accepts that he’s been unhappy for quite some time, and decides to file for divorce. Though they agree to navigate the separation amicably, complications over co-parentage lead the two toward a custody battle that “forces both of them to confront the changing reality of their love for each other and for their son.”
In other words, Our Son sounds a bit like Kramer Vs. Kramer—but make it gay.
The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this past summer and currently has an 85% approval rating on RottenTomatoes, looks to be a great showcase for both Porter and Evans. Porter’s done his fair share of dramatic acting before—and stage and on Pose—though this role is much more somber and interior than we’re used to from him.
Meanwhile, Evans is no stranger to blockbusters (including Beauty And The Beast, as well as The Hobbit and Fast & Furious franchises), but Our Son lets him play it grounded and human, not to mention it’s one of the first gay roles the out actor.
Related:
Luke Evans reveals why he’s never played gay in films… until now
The out 44-year-old actor is opening up about taking his first queer movie role.
Of course, you can’t put two powerhouse vocalists together and not have them sing. While their characters don’t duet at any point in the movie, Porter and Evans did record an original number for the film called “Always Be My Man,” which we hope will see an official release soon.
Elsewhere in Our Son is Broadway babe Andrew Rannells, AHS: NYC hottie Isaac Cole Powell, Big Little Lies‘ Robin Weigert, and former Cosby Show matriarch Phylicia Rashad as Gabriel’s mother.
After playing a handful of film festivals this fall, Our Son heads to select theaters on December 8 and then will be available for digital rental or purchase beginning December 15.
Watch the trailer below:
Related:
Billy Porter recalls his anger at his record label giving one of his songs to Celine Dion
Porter released an R&B-influenced debut album in 1997.
5 Comments
KissBananaPeels
Where are TWO Black gay men???
KissBananaPeels
EVERY minority in the movie (via the trailer) is partnered with a WHITE MAN….THIS NEEDS TO STOP…
Baron Wiseman
I’m sure there is an audience for this movie, but it won’t be me. Perhaps these two actors have chemistry on-screen, but it seems like a mismatch.
I’m not a big Billy Porter fan, mainly due to his “look at me” persona. However, I thought he perfectly cast in ‘Pose’ and was exceptional in that role (which is the only one I’ve seen him in).
dbmcvey
I’m sure everyone is devastated.
And really? You’re not a Billy Porter fan? Shocking.
Baron Wiseman
@dbmcvey
In your effort to cancel and marginalize me, you stated you were no longer going to respond to my posts. When exactly does that take place?