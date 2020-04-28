WATCH: Michael Henry battles his quarantine subconscious in hilarious new video

Apparently Michael Henry has gone a bit stir crazy. Who can blame him?

The comic just released his latest video titled “My Quarantine Routine” which finds two sides to his personality battling it out in a self-pity contest. One has taken advantage of lockdown to go for jogs and meditating in a quest for self-improvement. The other has sat around drinking, cyber sexing, and eating beans. Henry also lampoons influencers who think their self-involved videos somehow ease the crisis.

“I’m in an overdraft because I’ve signed up for too many OnlyFans,” Henry laments at one point. He also has trouble distinguishing between his own life and the plot of several porno movies he’s been watching.

It all sounds so much like our own lives at the moment.

Watch: