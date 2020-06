WATCH: Michael Henry has some serious questions about younger gays going to ‘pound town’

While casually roaming the streets reminiscing about his club bathroom trysts in the time before social distancing, Los Angeles-based comedian Michael Henry runs into a younger acquaintance and his new boyfriend.

How lucky they are, Michael assumes, to have someone to get intimate with during the COVID-19 lockdown.

But…are young gays really doing ‘it’ anymore?

Watch: