WATCH: Michael Henry takes no prisoners in new video about Gays Over COVID

Leave it to the always-reliable Michael Henry to savage gay life in the most hilarious way possible. In his newest video, Henry takes on gays skeptical of a COVID vaccine, and those who jaunt off to Puerto Vallarta to party during the pandemic.
The video opens with Henry admiring some wood (no surprise there). He runs across his friend Randy who has just returned from a Puerto Vallarta circuit party, and who has some major skepticism when it comes to vaccination.
“Honey, you smoke cigarettes,” Henry observes of his friend. “I’ve seen you do key bumps at the urinal. You’ve been known to take those little blue penis pills they sell at the gas station checkout…You’re already doing all these risky, potentially life-threatening things but you’re against getting inoculated?”
Related: Trixie Mattel in SALLY VICTIM’S UNIT with Michael Henry
“Who knows what’s in [the vaccine]?” Randy wonders in reply.
Randy then recounts his adventures in Puerto Vallarta, and the number of cosmetic injectables he absorbed in preparation. Micheal won’t stand for it.
“You trust partying in Mexico, circuit parties, Botox, 4-Loco, key bumps from strangers, and little blue penis pills you buy at the gas station, but you don’t trust the COVID vaccine?” an indignant Michael asks.
“My brain is leaking out of my skull,” he declares. “You’re making it do that.”
Amen, Michael. We’re right there with you.
2 Comments
Liquid Silver
I don’t think screechy and preachy gets people a lot of converts, but somehow in these videos, “And then everybody stood up and clapped.”
Most of the anti-science idiots are, simply put, not going to get the vaccine. That’s their problem, unfortunately. But yelling at them isn’t going to help. And this isn’t funny, either.
xiphoid76
Just screams of jealousy. If people want to travel, let them. As long as they are safe and smart then good for them. We have to stop the shaming in the gay community, it is terrible and we should know better. Be smart. If you are healthy and want to travel for your mental health and to support the economy then do so. If you are concerned or around people you feel are at risk then do not. It is simple. The shaming and jealousy of those who choose to live their life as they wish has got to stop.