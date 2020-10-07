WATCH: Republican senator squirms in debate to avoid saying she’s proud to support Trump

Republican Senator Martha McSally of Arizona is a proud supporter of Donald Trump.

And she proudly voiced that support during her Tuesday night debate against Democratic opponent Mark Kelly.

When asked the very simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question of whether she was proud to support the leader of her party seeking reelection, McSally refused to answer and did her best to sidestep.

Instead she answered: “I’m proud to be fighting for Arizona every single day.”

The moderator pressed her for a reply: “Is that a yes or no for President Trump?”

And again, she pivoted: “Putting legislation on President Trump’s desk.”

“So you’re proud of your support for President Trump?” the moderator tried one last time.

The answer never came.

Watch: