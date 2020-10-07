WATCH: Republican senator squirms in debate to avoid saying she’s proud to support Trump

Republican Senator Martha McSally of Arizona is a
proud supporter of Donald Trump.
And she
proudly voiced that support during her Tuesday night debate against Democratic opponent Mark Kelly.
When asked the very simple ‘yes’ or ‘no’ question of whether she was proud to support the leader of her party seeking reelection, McSally refused to answer and did her best to sidestep.
Instead she answered: “I’m proud to be fighting for Arizona every single day.”
The moderator pressed her for a reply: “Is that a yes or no for President Trump?”
And again, she pivoted: “Putting legislation on President Trump’s desk.”
“So you’re proud of your support for President Trump?” the moderator tried one last time.
The answer never came.
Watch:
“Senator, the question was: are you proud of your support for President Trump?”
no answer
“Is that a yes or a no?”
no answer
“So you’re proud of your support?”
no answer pic.twitter.com/UHDfmeqmno
— j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 7, 2020
James
SHE’S A PROFESSIONAL CON ARTIST HAG, LOSER AND USER.
vinnieboiblue
She is so close to Trump that she may as well be his right nut! Arizona you can do better than this Trump rear end kisser.
AZ71
Arizona never voted for her. We voted her out in 2018. Our idiot republican governor appointed her to McCains seat after she lost against Sinema. She won’t win. Liberals and conservatives detest her.
Tyger61
Surprisingly a lot of Lesbians are Trumpers.
Mister P
At this point all there is no Republican Party. It is Trump’s party. You are either with him or with America.
JromeGervais09
Question: Do you or do you not keep your knees together for Trump?
Answer: It depends on which knees you’re speaking.
eeebee333
At least she didn’t lie and say yes. Better than you can say for most republicans.
masterwill7
Indeed she doesn’t, all the lying senators who first spit on Trump, and now all call him our great leader are all spineless snakes.. Looks like North Korean shit. This woman tries to keep her honesty by just evading the question.. I have more respect for that than for all these snakes who just want to keep their powerfull jobs at all costs!
succubus
she is a hag
Hdtex
“WHERE’S YOUR MOSES NOW”???