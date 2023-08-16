WATCH: Somebody’s spying on this sexy single in hookup horror short film ‘SLASHR’

Image Credit: ‘SLASHR,’ Driven Equation

So many of us gays have a love-hate relationship with “the apps.”

An outlet to foster new connections—or, you know, maybe just a quick, no-strings-attached hookup—they can sometimes be a lifeline when we’re feeling most alone. But, other times, we swear they’ll be the death of us.

And in the case of the new horror short film SLASHR, we mean that literally…

The first narrative short from queer filmmaker Amir Moini, SLASHR follows a young man named Ashkan (the gorgeous Nathan Mohebbi) as he travels o a mountain cabin, eager to get away from it all after a particularly rough break up.

Even as he attempts to get a little “me time” in, Ashkan can’t help but open up the dating apps and scroll through some headless torsos to see what’s around.

But after a conversation he strikes up with anonymous guy take a strange turn, Askhan gets the sneaking suspicion he’s not so alone, and his cozy weekend getaway becomes a waking nightmare.

Suddenly, “100 feet away” feels like a threat.

Image Credit: ‘SLASHR,’ Driven Equation

Moini says his short was made in tribute to the classic slasher films that so many of us love—from When A Stranger Calls to Scream—but with a contemporary, queer twist, examining fears and anxieties all too familiar within the LGBTQ+ community.

“Horror has always been a space to process, reflect and synthesize what’s actually happening in the real world,” Moini writes on Instagram of his film, “and this is my interpretation of what our community is currently going through. A brutal film for brutal times.”

Halloween comes early this year for queer horror fans, as SLASHR—produced by Rafael Thomaseto and Helena Sardinha of Driven Equation—is set to screen at film festivals this month and later in the fall, with more dates to come. Next up is the HorrorHound Film Festival in Indianapolis, IN on August 18, followed by the Queer Screams fest August 19 in Portland, OR. And then, in October, SLASHR heads to LA’s Screamfest.

Ahead of the upcoming festival dates, Queerty is excited to host the exclusive premiere of SLASHR‘s frightening trailer, which you can check out below. And don’t forget to stay tuned to the film’s Instagram page for updates and more!