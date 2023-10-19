WATCH: Straight dudes on TikTok react to Troye Sivan as a woman

No music video in recent memory has captured the gay zeitgeist quite like Troye Sivan‘s sensual visual for “One of Your Girls.” You know, that one where he donned stunning drag to give Ross Lynch a lap dance?

While most gay men could spot Sivan’s body signature pout from a mile away, we’ve got to hand it to the “Rush” singer’s styling and makeup team because his female transformation was truly jaw dropping.

The sleek and synthy bop documents a desperate attraction to a potentially heteroflexible man, and one that Sivan is willing to compromise his value for. “Give me a call if you ever get desperate,” he sings. “I’ll be like one of your girls.”

And it sounds like he might have some takers, judging by the number of viral reactions to his female persona. It’s safe to say the heteros, homos, and everyone in between are gagged.

In fact, YouTube brother-duo James and Justin Sampson (known for their online show Stay Spiritual) were positively stumped by it.

Watch.

In their video, which has already racked up 29,000 views, the dudes try to decipher meaning from the clip. And they hilariously miss the point, completely.

“It was a bunch of dudes and all of the sudden that woman’s in it,” Justin said as Sivan begins dancing like Britney Spears, adding, “I feel like maybe it’s the lead singer as a woman.” His brother firmly answed, “I don’t think so.” LOL.

Perhaps their reaction is best summarized by Justin’s remark: “There’s an LGBTQ-something going on in there.”

sent one of your girls to my straight friend btw pic.twitter.com/81uarXtWvD — exhaustations (@exhaustations) October 16, 2023

The video also confused Parisian creator Fabrizio Moroni’s straight friend (who remarked that Troye was “not manly enough for him”).

“Wouldn’t you go for him if you didn’t know he was a man,” Moroni asked. “That’s… yeah,” he replied.

Other internet boys, like YouTube and TikTok reactor Bennshouts, recognized the video for its twist on sex. “It absolutely makes you challenge your own gender, thoughts, or sexuality and things like that,” he explained.

Still, one of the best reactions came from TikTok user @goobigubbi and his extremely supportive mom. Her mouth went completely agape when the drag reveal started.

“Troye is gorgeous, is he famous,” she asked, before telling him to give her son a call. “What are we going to do, bump purses?” her son replied. “Bump something,” she retorted.

We stan!

And yet, the video even confused some of the gays. “B*tch, that’s Dua Lipa,” a friend said in Dan D.’s reaction video. The ultimate compliment!

However, our ENTIRE reaction to the video can be summarized with this clip from YouTube creator Josh Dove: nervous giggles.

Finally, if you haven’t checked out “One of You Girls” for yourself, watch below.