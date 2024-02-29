WATCH: The gayest movie & TV trailers that dropped in February 2024

Image Credit: ‘I Think I Do,’ Strand Releasing

If you thought February was supposed to be over, whoops! It’s Leap Day—not quite yet.

And, as is custom her at Queerty at the end of every month (no matter how many days said month entails), it’s time for us to look back on all of the best LGBTQ+ films and television trailers that have dropped in the past 28 29 30 days. This extra-long February brought fresh looks at a fierce revenge thriller in high heels, a homoerotic documentary on the high seas, a long-awaited re-release of a ’90s hidden gem, and a new star vehicle for Mr. “Livin’ La Vida Loca” himself, Ricky Martin.

To help you stay ahead of it all, we’ve assembled a recap of the best and gayest trailers that hit the internet throughout February with reminders of when and where you can watch each title. Check them all out below and mark your calendars accordingly!

Dogwatch

In this artful, meditative, and, yes, very homoerotic documentary, we follow the stories of three different men working as private mercenaries hired by shipping companies to protect their cargo and crew as they sail through dangerous, pirate-infested waters. Only, pirate attacks are much less common than they used to be, and these men find their greatest threat to be… boredom. Greek filmmaker Gregory Rentis’ doc explores the questions that arise and the intimate bonds built during these lonely trips at sea.

Now available to stream on True Story.

The Teacher

An incredibly timely and sensitive drama about a beloved elementary school teacher in small-town Argentina named Natalio (Diego Velázquez). When a friend (Ezequiel Tronconi) moves in with him, word gets around fast, and Natalio finds himself the subject of all kinds of gossip from his neighbors, friends, and students alike—putting his livelihood on the line. The film was written and co-directed by Cristina Tamagnini, who based the story on something that happened to a school teacher of hers back in the early 2000s.

Now available to stream on True Story.

Young Royals, Season 3

One of the crown jewels in Netflix‘s library of excellent queer teen content from around the globe, the Swedish Young Royals has always excelled thanks to an authentic approach to its larger-than-life story, plus some crackling chemistry from its young stars, Edvin Ryding and Omar Rudberg. Now that they’re back in each others arms, can Prince Wilhelm and Simon survive the scrutiny that comes with a royal relationship in the public eye? It all comes down to this final season, with anxiously awaited finale dropping a week later.

Coming to Netflix on March 11, with the finale premiering on March 18.

Hidden Master: The Legacy of George Platt Lynes

Nearly a century ago, photographer George Platt Lynes helped shape our modern idea of fashion and commercial photography thanks to his eye for portraiture. But, behind closed doors, Lynes was busy with a different kind of work: Stunning, stark nudes and erotic art of models, friends, and other artists—the majority of which have only been seen by the public eye more recently. In this festival favorite doc, art director Sam Shahid reflects on the legacy of Lynes, now considered the “archetype for an out, gay American artist.”

Playing at the BFI Flare Film Festival in London on March 17; further release details TBA.

Palm Royale

From Abe Sylvia, the writer behind The Eyes Of Tammy Faye, comes this sun-soaked dramedy set in and around Palm Beach, Florida’s most elite (and fictional) social club in the 1960s. SNL‘s Kristen Wiig plays southern-fried interloper Maxine, trying break her way into high society and coming into the crossfire of Queen Bees like Evelyn (Allison Janney), Dinah (Leslie Bibb), and Norma (Carol Burnett). Laura Dern also co-stars as a forward-thinking ally to Maxine, plus Ricky Martin as a resort employee with some secrets of his own!

Premiering March 20 on AppleTV+.

Femme

Touted as a “drag revenge thriller,” Femme finds Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits, Culprits) as rising London queen Jules who, one night, is the victim of a hate crime at the hands of the gruff Preston (1917’s George MacKay). Some time later Jules notices Preston patronizing a gay sauna, but he doesn’t recognize her out of drag, so she hatches a plan: She’ll stay “undercover” to seduce him, getting closer and closer ’til the time iss right. But the more they learn about each other, the more confused Jules feels about her vendetta.

Opening in NYC on March 22, LA on March 29, and select theaters nationwide on April 5.

I Saw The TV Glow

From We’re All Going To The World’s Fair filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun comes this future cult classic about two loner high school kids (Generation‘s Justice Smith and Atypical‘s Brigette Lundy-Paine) who bond over their obsession with a Buffy The Vampire Slayer-esque show called “The Pink Opaque” and begin to wonder if maybe its world is more real that the suburbs they feel so trapped in. Rich in queer/trans metaphor and sure to make your head spin (in a good way), this dark fantasy is for everyone who was “raised by TV.”

TBA, but A24 says a theatrical release date is “coming soon.”

I Think I Do

Back in 1997, I Think I Do was one of our first-ever gay rom-coms to get a proper theatrical release, telling the story of a group of college friends reuniting years later for a wedding. At its center is successful soap writer Bob (the late Alexis Arquette), dating a hunky soap star (a young Tuc Watkins), while still pining for his old roommate Brendan (Christian Maelen), only now beginning to discover his queerness—and attraction to Bob. Though Brian Sloan’s winning comedy has been unavailable for years, it’s finally being restored for a proper re-release.

Re-release coming later this year via Strand Releasing; dates TBA.

Disco Boy

Last seen sporting some iconic crop-tops in Ira Sachs’ excellent Passages, German actor Franz Rogowski stars in this provocative drama as an immigrant who arrives in Paris and enlists in French Foreign Legion as his fast pass to citizenship. Soon he is whisked away to Nigeria, where his battalion comes face-to-face with a group of local guerilla fighters, led by the spirited Jomo (Morr Ndiaye), and Disco Boy becomes a fascinating dual character study, exploring the the homosocial—and at times homoerotic—parallels between the two men.

Now playing in French cinemas; U.S. release dates TBA.