WATCH: The gayest show on TV is coming back to quench your thirst (for blood)

Image Credit: ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ AMC

Sharpen those fangs, because the second season of AMC’s bloody, thirsty, and super queer take on Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire returns on May 12.

It’s been a long wait since the fiery finale of season one way back in fall 2022. Some might say an eternity.

Considering a crucial theme of the series is the banality of immortality, that wait feels apt—now we have a better idea of what it’s really like to be a vampire: Waiting. And waiting. And waiting…

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

But we’ve finally got something to sink our teeth into, and boy does it look juicy.

Image Credit: ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ AMC

Adapted from Rice’s popular Vampire Chronicles novels, the series initially followed the volatile affair of recent vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Game Of Thrones‘ Jacob Anderson) and his feisty French Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) in early 1900s New Orleans.

But the lovers soon learned they have differing opinions on “how to vampire,” and their relationship only became more fraught after they saved a young girl named Claudia (Bailey Bass), made her immortal, and brought her into their home.

Spoiler alert: By the end of season one, Louis and Claudia realize what a threat Lestat has become to their happiness, so they scheme to get rid of him for good. Their plan nearly works, though Louis can’t help but throw his precarious paramour a lifeline.

The second season will find Louis and Claudia (now played by Delainey Hayles) fleeing to Paris, where they shack up with a vampiric troupe of actors who go by the Théâtre des Vampires, lead by sinister thespian Santiago (Foundation‘s Ben Daniels).

Also in the troupe? The ancient vampire Armand (Assad Zaman), who we learned in the present-day timeline at the end of season one has been in a relationship with Louis for decades. It seems these new episodes will, in part, delve into their courtship—though we also know Lestat’s somewhere out there lurking in the shadows, sure to complicate things.

Image Credit: ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ AMC

Even more queer vampire love triangle drama? Hell yes. This really might be the gayest show on television.

Eric Bogosian (Succession) will return as journalist Daniel Molloy, with Luke Brandon Field playing the younger version of him in the ’70s. Season two also adds David Costabile (Billions) as Leonard, Roxane Duran (Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris) as Madeleine, Bally Gill (Slow Horses) as Real Rashid, and Angels In America star Justin Kirk in a mysterious new role.

Interview With The Vampire finally returns to AMC and AMC+ on May 12, and you can watch the stunning brand-new trailer for the second season below.