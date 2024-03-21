WATCH: When a gay guy and his straight BFF decide to make a “home movie,” things quickly get out of hand

Image Credit: ‘Extremely Unique Dynamic’

The story of two Asian-American best friends—one straight, one gay—who decide to spend their last weekend together getting high and making a movie about their life? Well, that sure sounds like an extremely unique dynamic!

And, thus, Extremely Unique Dynamic was born, an absurdist, stoner meta-comedy that puts the focus on the homosocial bond between a young gay man and his longtime straight bestie.

Written and directed by the filmmaking trio Katherine Dudas, Ivan Leung, and Harrison Xu, the feature finds the latter two performers playing thinly veiled versions of themselves, who make an ambitious home movie where they play themselves directing themselves… yeah, this one’s a mind-bener!

Danny (Leung) and Ryan (Xu) have been close for as far back as they can remember. So, when Ryan’s plans of starting a family means he’ll be moving to Edmonton, Alberta, the guys decide to spend one last weekend together at home, doing what they do best: Getting stoned out of their minds.

Inspired by the dumb videos they used to make together as kids, the guys decide to make a movie about their friendship.

“Has there ever been an Asian stoner movie?,” Ryan asks.

“Yeah, Harold And Kumar,” Danny reminds him.

“Yeah, but has there been one since?”

After a brief pause, Danny responds: “…Harold And Kumar 2?”

Fueled by way, way too much weed things quickly spin out of control, and suddenly they’re making a movie about making a movie—but that movie is about making a move, too. Also, somehow, they manage to pull off a “celebrity cameo,” roping Fresh Off the Boat‘s Hudson Yang into the madness?

Frankly, that makes our heads heart. But thankfully it’s all in good fun as Extremely Unique Dynamic revels in the special connection that only two longtime BFFs share, while also delving into some emotional territory, like the unspoken ways in which Danny’s sexuality may have shaped their friendship.

“We’ve seen tremendous growth in Asian-American and queer representation,” Leung and Xu share in a joint director’s statement. “However, we’ve rarely seen two Asian-American men leading a film, especially one featuring a gay and straight best friend… We wanted this film to be as truthful as possible, which often lead to extremely personal and vulnerable situations depicted on screen, but by leaning into the meta-ness of the story, we were able to openly discuss these topics.”

Extremely Unique Dynamic definitely promises a *ahem* unique moviegoing experience. The feature will be making its world premiere on March 21 at the Sonoma International Film Festival (followed by an after-party hosted by John Cameron Mitchell!), with an encore screening on March 23.

Keep your eyes peeled for future festival dates at the official Extremely Unique Dynamic website. In the meantime, check out the first trailer for the film below!