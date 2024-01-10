We have a feeling former Mr. Gay UK/’Fool Me Once’ actor Dino Fetscher is about to be everywhere in 2024

The limited series Fool Me Once is currently the most-watched show on Netflix in several countries around the world. That means many more people are discovering the charms of Welsh actor Dino Fetscher.

Festcher, 35, also recently appeared on Foundation, but that was only shown on Apple+. He has a bigger role in Fool Me Once, where he plays Detective Marty McGreggor. Fans are already demanding to see more of him and fellow actor Adeel Akhtar.

Fetscher posted a sweet, behind-the-scenes video this week of him and Akhtar applying makeup to each other between takes.

Others just want to see more of Fetscher shirtless.

Fetscher has been working in theater and TV in the UK for the past 15 years. He’s had roles in Humans, Years & Years, Cucumber, and Gentleman Jack.

His first brush with attention actually came way back in 2008, when he won the Mr. Gay UK at the age of 19. He’s since appeared in several queer-themed theater shows, including British productions of Torch Song Trilogy and The Normal Heart. He was nominated for an Olivier Award in 2022 for the latter.

“Empowering”

Last year, he spoke to Attitude about the increase in opportunities for out actors.

“It’s really important for young queer kids to see a queer character and then to find out that actor is queer in real life. It’s really empowering.”

“We’ve just spent how many decades having to live closeted, exhausted lives of keeping secrets, and now we’re able to be out. We’re in a place where there are roles for us that are nuanced, finally. Roles that aren’t just stereotypical or rehashing the same storylines, they’re becoming much more detailed and exciting.”

On his Instagram, he’s also vocal about supporting young LGBTQ+ people.

He recently voiced an audiobook of queer fairy tales. Alongside a photo of the book “Tales From Beyond The Rainbow,” he said, “I can’t tell you how much I could have done with this book as a kid, and I’m so happy that the world now has it — because god knows we so desperately need it.”

Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once is adapted from the 2016 book by Harlan Coben. It centers on a woman who believes her husband is dead. She’s shocked to one day see him on a security camera inside her house and sets out to find out what really happened. Besides Fetscher and Akhtar, it stars Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage, and Joanna Lumley.

Although it’s been a while coming, Fetscher’s star is definitely now on the rise. His next project is a short comedy alongside gay actor Ben Whishaw called Good Boy.

