The Weekend Binge: Sweetie, darling! Need we say more?

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Aptly Named: Absolutely Fabulous

What can we say about Jennifer Saunders‘ seminal classic of British comedy, a show so popular and influential people quote it without even realizing? We could use a laugh right now, and this show has plenty. Absolutely Fabulous concerns the vapid and boozy misadventures of best friends Edina (Saunders) and Patsy (Joanna Lumley) as the pair try to live a life of luxury and excess…and fail miserably. The first three seasons ran from 1992 to 1995, and became so influential, Saunders revived the show for another two seasons and three TV specials in the mid-2000s. A big-screen movie also followed in 2016.

Netflix has added the entire series of Absolutely Fabulous to its library, just when we need a laugh most. So sweetie, pour a Bolli-Stoli, get out the mirrorball and prepare to laugh your ass off. Let the series lift you up, darling…it’s fabulous!

Streams on Netflix, Amazon, VUDU and YouTube.