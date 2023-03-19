This weightlifting video from Postwar Britain is packed with studs in singlets & gay sexual imagery

This gym has everything: studs in singlets pumping iron, shirtless hunks working the ropes, a cacophony of grunting and groaning. And no, this is not an advertisement for the local bathhouse–though the sauna is free on Sundays.

Those are the defining scenes and sounds of the newsreel, “You Too Can Lift Weights,” which was released to British audiences in 1965. The short film only contains shots of ripped bodybuilders working out next to each other in BDSM dungeon-like rooms, or doing their best power clean on stage at competition.

In other words, it’s a hidden gay gem from Postwar Britain. Even better, there is also an upbeat and affable-sounding narrator, whose lines are filled with delicious innuendo.

Here is how he describes weightlifting at the top of the reel: “The sport at which even strong men can turn pale if they ever do it flourishes all over the continent, where international stars show what mighty muscle can achieve.”

Strong men turning pale?

International stars showing what mighty muscle can achieve?

Yeah, their achievement is they turn us on. Next question, sweetie!

Much like the absurdly homoerotic 1950s workout video we recently discovered, this instructional film that is ostensibly about professional bodybuilding is filled with gay sexual imagery. To kick off the video, the narrator says weightlifters “aim to develop every muscle in the body to the highest pitch.”

Then over the next 90 seconds, we see adonis-looking men squatting in their singlets. And, honey, their muscles are certainly developing! Those veins are popping out in real time.

About 30 seconds in, we see a gorgeous, shirtless blonde man lifting at the bench press. Tragically, he doesn’t have a spotter. We’re offering to be one!

Then we go right to a jacked-up twink working the leg press. His calves are coming along nicely.

The climax really starts to build when we seven mostly shirtless men working those pulleys in one small sweaty room. Up and down, up and down.

Shortly thereafter, we begin to hear loud, cartoonish-sounding groaning. We are heading towards the big finish.

The last competing weightlifter is a hunky little blonde in a dark singlet with tree-trunk legs. The grunting and groaning is only getting louder.

And then — BOOM! He drops his massive barbell and hits the ground.

It must be hard to stand after you… show what mighty muscle can achieve.

A YouTube commenter identified the cute weightlifter as Jaakko Kailajärvi, a Finnish bodybuilder who competed in four Olympics. He’s still alive today, and works as a strength coach for a hockey team.

Maybe someone can track him down and ask?

Watch.