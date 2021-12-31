We’ve all noticed straight guys checking out other guys, right?

Is checking someone out necessarily an act of attraction? Are lingering looks only about lust? You may have pondered these questions if you’ve ever caught a straight-identifying man casting furtive glances—or downright staring—at other dudes.
One Reddit user recently commented on this hetero behavior, writing, “Anyone else notice stereotypical heterosexual guys staring at other men? It seems no one else notices this, but I have seen it heavily all my life — whether I, myself, have been the target of this, or others.”
He said that he saw a “ripped, blond dude” at this gym “getting stared at by every male in that part of the gym.”
“Like, these guys were catching flies, mouths open, eyes wide, [with] no idea as to how blatant they were,” he added. “Am I just more sensitive and observant to these behaviors? Or do you, too, see these instances?”
Many commenters on the thread could relate. “They don’t just stare, they downright flirt, too,” one wrote.
Another commenter, meanwhile, said one man kept staring at another man on in his building’s elevator. “Now, the guy was pretty handsome — very tall, with long Tarzan like hair. But damn, it felt awkward, because the other guy was eyef*cking him so bad.”
Other Reddit users offered alternative hypotheses. “That’s just bodybuilding life,” one wrote. “There’s a meme about bodybuilding where it’s done for women, but you get admired by men. Everyone looks — definition, vascularity — it’s a weird gray line. Watch [the 1977 film] Pumping Iron, and it’ll explain a lot.”
Another suggested that these lookeyloos are jealous of the other guys’ looks. “I know this is often a first sign that a person is gay, — that is, the gay guy thinks he is looking at guys because he is envious of their looks and physique, but in reality they are attracted to them. But perhaps, for many, it is really envy.”’
But the original poster of the thread stuck to his guns. “I think one of the world’s great lies is that most men aren’t attracted to men,” that user wrote. “I see it frequently. There’s nothing subtle, or anything that can be misconstrued about it.”
MrMichaelJ
So we are still not past the point of labeling every guy without a pride flag as totally heterosexual? It’s as if the money shot in straight porn isn’t all about the guy.
Donston
We’re obviously not past the point of you thinking every “straight presenting” dude wants to hook up with guys.
Donston
I’m rather over this “queer” obsession with what “straight presenting” dudes want or what they’re thinking. The topic is just tired. But I will say that admiring someone’s physique or overall looks doesn’t equate to attractions. The more we push that it does, the more it just elicits gay panic and toxic masculinity. While many “straight presenting” dudes nowadays have no problem saying that a guy has a nice body or is handsome or that they wish they looked more like him or whatever. While per usual, I will say that people present themselves how they wish, the dimensions of sexuality and preferences and psychology is very individual, and the gender, sexual, affection, romantic, emotional investment, relationship comfort, commitment spectrum is incredibly wide and varied. So, folks need to stop treating everything as some revelation.
Invader7
Those dudes ain’t fooling ANYONE !!! We all KNOW …
Donston
It was kinda silly for someone to say “stereotypically straight” as if that’s supposed to mean all the dudes in the gym are “straight” just because they’re “straight passing” or didn’t hit on you. But yes, admiring a guy’s body or a dude’s looks is not strictly for men who have guys in their spectrum. But also, you never really know anyone’s dimensions and nuances. While the gym has always been a haven for DL dudes and dudes who want to be “straight presenting”/“mostly ‘straight” while hooking up with other “straight presenting”/“mostly ‘straight” guys. And many dudes primarily go to the gym just to check out other guys.
I really don’t see the story here.
cuteguy
Women always check out women, doesn’t make them gay. Ppl check out ppl. It’s sometimes wishful thinking on our part that we hope they’re gay, especially if we find them attractive,
ingyaom
Just turn it around – hetero guys can check each other out the same way gay men can admire a beautiful woman without wanting to have sex with her.