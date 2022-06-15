rumor mill

A whole bunch of dirt on Lauren Boebert just leaked and… ew

By

Rep. Lauren Boebert

It looks like Lauren Boebert is about to go through some things.

American Muckrakers PAC, the group responsible for posting that video of Madison Cawthorn humping his cousin’s face, just launched the website fireboebert.com and is looking for photos, videos, and other damning documents it can use to try and stop Boebert from winning reelection.

Welcome to GOP political takedown strategy in the year 2022!

The group already claims to have major dirt on the God-fearing, anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theorist, including allegations that she once worked as an unregistered paid escort and used a website called SugarDaddyMeet.com to find clients.

“According to our investigation, Boebert was hired by a wealthy male client in Aspen, Colorado, who was a Koch family member. Boebert’s rich client subsequently introduced her to U.S. Senator [Ted] Cruz to run for political office,” a press release from the group reads.

Speaking of Ted Cruz, American Muckrakers PAC also says Boebert accepted $136,250 from the “family values” Texas senator when she first announced her run for Congress in 2019, and that she failed to disclose a $70,500 donation noted in Cruz’s own FEC filings.

But it doesn’t stop there.

The group also claims Boebert, who opposes abortion rights, has had two abortions herself, one of which was performed at Planned Parenthood, which she says she want to defund.

“Boebert had an abortion at a clinic in Grand Junction, Colorado, sometime in 2004 or 2005 when she was approximately eighteen years old. It is not known whether this abortion was related to SugarDaddyMeet.com clients or someone else,” the press release alleges.

“Then Boebert, twenty-three at the time, had an abortion in 2009 at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, ‘due to her work with a SugarDaddyMeet.com client.'”

But it still doesn’t stop there.

American Muckrakers PAC also claims Boebert got into an off-road drunk driving accident in Moab, Utah with her son and sister-in-law, Tori Hooper, two weeks before the 2020 primary election and that she “begged” Hooper not to say anything.

On its website, American Muckrakers PAC has published audio of an alleged phone call in which Hooper, who had to be taken to the hospital after the crash, confirms the story.

To be very clear, these are all just accusations and insinuations and we have no way of verifying whether they’re true. American Muckrakers PAC says it obtained the information through an “exhaustive investigation” along with a tip from an anonymous source.

Also to be very clear, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being an escort or having an abortion. The issue here is Boebert’s hypocrisy, should the allegations prove to be true.

Of course, she’s not admitting to anything. In a tweet fired off late last night, the QAnon congresswoman appears to have responded to the story by writing: “Fact Check: Not true. Fake News. Four Pinocchios. Also…Y’all need Jesus!”

Here’s what folx on Twitter have to say about the whole thing…