Who’s the hot new DILF in Broadway’s ‘Take Me Out’?

Play ball! Leave it to Broadway to provide a worthy election season distraction with the return of an American pastime slightly less polarizing than politics. The critically acclaimed revival of Take Me Out has returned this fall, but who’s that new hunky player on the field?

Bill Heck joins the company as Kippy Sunderstrom, teammate and buddy to Darren Lemming (Jesse Williams), who comes out as gay, throwing the team and the media into a tailspin. Jesse Tyler Ferguson also rejoins the cast, reprising his Tony-winning role as the gay nebbish accountant Mason Marzac who discovers his love for the sport.

But what the Heck? New production photos reveal that there’s likely even more to admire with the actor’s arrival in the now-famous shower scene, which caused a scandal when photos of a nude Williams were leaked on the internet, despite audiences being required to lock their mobile phones in Yondr pouches. The Grey’s Anatomy actor took it in stride, but the theater has become even more stringent to ensure rogue images don’t escape the confines of the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The rest of the revival cast also returns to their roles.

Though this may be the first time Heck is baring his booty on Broadway, he’s bared his soul — twice. Heck made his Broadway debut as an understudy in Brooklyn Boy, then later stepped into the role of Clifford Bradshaw in the Sam Mendes revival of Cabaret. Television fans may recognize Heck from Netflix’s Locke & Key, FX’s The Old Man, and Amazon Prime’s I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Heck is more than a handsome distraction, though. With a degree in acting from New York University’s prestigious master’s program, it’s no surprise that he leaped at the opportunity to appear in Richard Greenberg’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The shower scene is like a much-appreciated seventh-inning stretch and hot dog (make that nine hot dogs). But the real action is the terrific acting ensemble swinging for the bleachers.

Take Me Out plays on Broadway through February 5, 2023.