Jesse Williams speaks out on that nude leak: “Consent is everything”

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams has addressed the leak of a video of him nude in the broadway show, Take Me Out.
The video emerged on social media last Monday and quickly went viral. It showed Williams during a locker room scene in the play, which is about a closeted baseball player.
The Hayes Theatre, which is home to the production, asks all audience members to lock their phones away in a security bag to prevent such footage, and was quick to condemn the leak.
On Thursday night, Williams told Associated Press, “I’m not down about it. Our job is to go out there every night, no matter what.”
Although most comments at first focused on Williams’ toned physique and the size of his manhood, many were soon quick to point out that filming someone naked without their consent is not to be applauded.
The Hayes Theatre has since said it was installing infrared cameras and additional security to ensure no audience members are secretly recording the performance.
Second Stage Theater, the company running the production, issued a statement saying: “It is deeply unfortunate that one audience member chose to disrespect the production, their fellow audience members, and most importantly, the cast in this matter.
“Posting it on the internet is a gross and unacceptable violation of trust between the actor and audience forged in the theater community.”
Williams acknowledged the supportive comments he’d received, telling Associated Press, “I’m not really worrying about it. I can’t sweat that. We do need to keep advocating for ourselves. And it’s wonderful to see a community push back and make clear what we do stand for, what we don’t.”
“Consent is important, I thought. So, let’s keep that in mind universally.”
In his first major stage role, Williams plays Take Me Out’s main character, Darren Lemming. Also in the show are Patrick J. Adams (Suits) and Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family).
The play is well worth seeing, regardless of that infamous scene. Penned by Richard Greenberg, the show, which won a Tony Award for Best Play for its first run in 2003, examines a major league baseball player coming out as gay.
Last week, Take Me Out scooped four Tony Award nominations, including Best Revival. Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Michael Oberholtzer are all up for Best Actor.
10 Comments
Jim
Good lord how long will this non-story get ink????
jcool
as long as it keeps selling tickets
Tim
Exactly
Kangol2
Queerty wrote: “The play is well worth seeing, regardless of that infamous scene.”
“Regardless of”? Really? Is this a right-wing, anti-nudity site now? Why is the scene “infamous”? It’s a nude scene in a mainstream play about a gay baseball player. Readers of this site are presumably adults, and the majority are LGBTQ, no?
Edited for you: “The play is well worth seeing, including that compelling nude scene. “
Donston
I’m pretty sure they were trying to say even without the nudity it would be a play worth seeing. Having seen a production from a decade ago, the material screams early 2000s. Solid play but not one I found that intriguing. It does allow its performers some good material. As for the consent thing, I do understand feeling violated. However, you have to be a tad realistic. You’re getting naked on stage in front of 100s of people a week in 2022. The nudity is gonna get out there.
Man About Town
Once again Dave, this play is NOT about “a closeted baseball player” because the character comes out at a press conference BEFORE the play even begins.
Bengali
Sad about your perception being so far off.
ShiningSex
What’s the “big” deal? He’s not all that. So a big (obviously played with before hitting the state) d*ck is not a big deal if the person is not that attractive or knows how to use it. SO enough with the story. If you want to see big d*ck, google it and get your pleasure on. This is just a boring story about a boring performance.
Kangol2
Have you seen it? The play during its current Broadway run. Seriously? Do tell.
Polaro
Of course everyone knew it would be leaked. They always are. There are real problems in the world. This isn’t one of them. And, no, it is not an issue of consent. Cheapens the concept of consent to put that out there.