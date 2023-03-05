Wilson Cruz reacts to news that ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ is coming to an end

Paramount+ has announced that the fifth season of Star Trek Discovery will be its last. The season will debut in early 2024.

Star Trek Discovery made its debut in 2017. It has been praised for the diversity of its characters. Among its stars is Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays Captain Michael Burnham. The character was the first Black woman to captain a starship in the franchise.

It also features queer actors Anthony Rapp and Wilson Cruz, who play same-sex couple Paul Stamets and Hugh Culber.

Cruz took to Instagram to share his feelings about the news.

“All I feel, right now, is GRATITUDE, for this opportunity to be a part of a TRULY diverse cast that actually looks like the world in which we live… for the chance to create a family both on and off screen that I will cherish for the rest of my days… and for all of you who have stood with us and gone on this wild ride,” he said.

“I love Dr. Hugh Culber,” he continued. “His heart, his soul, his willingness to risk it all for the world and people he loves, his husband, his chosen family, his crew and for himself, so that we all could live up to our potential.

“It’s been an honor, a privilege to be him and to have learned so much from his journey, which informed my own… and to have shared the stage with these incredible people – these ridiculously talented and big-hearted humans, both in front of and behind the camera, who showed up everyday with enthusiasm and love for this show and each other,” Cruz added.

“I know I am a better person, friend and actor because of what I learned here, because of what I was entrusted with here and the confidence it has grown in me. I will carry it all with me to wherever this path leads me next.”

“Pushing the envelope”

Commenting on the show’s end, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at Paramount Streaming, said, “Star Trek: Discovery is a perennial favorite on the service, near and dear to the hearts of legions of Star Trek fans as well as all of us here at Paramount+.”

She continued, “The series and its incredible cast and creatives ushered in a new era for Star Trek when it debuted over six years ago, embracing the future of streaming with serialized storytelling, bringing to life deep and complex characters that honor Gene Roddenberry’s legacy of representing diversity and inclusion, and pushing the envelope with award-winning world-building.

“This final season will see our beloved crew take on a new adventure, and we can’t wait to celebrate the series’ impact on the franchise leading up to its final season early next year.”

Paramount+ will celebrate the show’s legacy at key events over the following 12 months, according to Deadline.

“Blessed”

Martin-Green also issued a statement.

“I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team.

“I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of ‘Trek’ with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans… 65 episodes later, here’s to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let’s fly… ”

Were you a Star Trek Discovery fan? If so, how do you feel about the show’s cancellation?

