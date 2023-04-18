Wilson Cruz, Ts Madison, & others link up to join star-studded Drag Isn’t Dangerous Telethon

Image Credit: Drag Isn’t Dangerous

What do Charlize Theron, Bob The Drag Queen, Wilson Cruz, Jinkx Monsoon, Ts Madison, and Trixie Mattel all have in common?

Well, aside from being absolutely fabulous, they’re all part of an all-star crew joining forces for the one-night-only Drag Isn’t Dangerous Live Telethon, a can’t-miss event raising funds and awareness for LGBTQ+ organizations nationwide on May 7.

Across the country, drag has become a focal point for queerphobic legislation, targeting not just your local queens and kings, but also the trans and nonbinary community.

But no one’s sending us back into the closet, which is why we’re proud to team up with our friends at GLAAD, OUTtv, Five Senses Reeling, Trixie Cosmetics, and SERV Vodka for the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” campaign, the biggest fundraising effort to combat the recent anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation to date.

As part of the campaign, some of the biggest names in drag and Hollywood are coming together for the live telethon event, which will air on on May 7th at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET at www.moment.co/dangerous.

Wilson Cruz (left), Charlize Theron (center), Ts Madison (right) | Image Credits: Getty Images

Today, a truly gag-worthy lineup of celebs has been announced as part of the event, including some of our favorite queer stars and A-list allies. That includes *deep breath*:

Charlize Theron, Jesse Eisenberg, Ts Madison, Sarah Silverman, Ali Wong, The Boulet Brothers, Leslie Jones, Amy Schumer, Wilson Cruz, Isaac Mizrahi, Marcia Gay Harden, David Cross, Margaret Cho, Loni Love, Greyson Chance, Kelly Osbourne, Vincint, Ashley Fink, Jai Rodriguez, Amber Tamblyn, Tom Kitt, Whitney Cummings, and Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying, to name a few.

And those names are in addition to the previously announced roster of queens from the world of RuPaul’s Drag Race and beyond. It’s almost too much Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve, and Talent to handle!

The Drag Isn’t Dangerous Live Telethon will feature all of the above (and more) and is set to include both live and pre-taped performances, appearances, and testimonials, in addition to a live phone bank of stars accepting callers’ donations.

All proceeds form the campaign will go directly to LGBTQ+ causes and drag artists in the most vulnerable places across the country. In other words, no one’s getting paid to be part of this; they’re showing up simply because they care!

Celebrating a good cause and seeing some of your favorite stars and performers come together and turn it out? The “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” Live Telethon simply can’t be missed.

But don’t just take our word for it, here’s what some of the night’s guest have to say about why this cause is important to them:

Jesse Eisenberg: “The recent demonization of drag culture has been greatly upsetting and completely shocking to me. I have had the pleasure of getting to know many drag performers, including one of my idols, the incomparable Trixie Mattel, over the past several years. Drag artists represent joy, creativity and celebrate the many wonderful ways to be in our society. To attribute anything else to them is appalling and dangerous. I am heartened to see my peers and other allies of this community standing up against hate during this fraught time.”

Alaska: “Drag is an art form that provides inspiration and empowerment. As soon as you try to define what Drag is, it changes forms and becomes something new. It’s an unstoppable force that cannot be silenced.”

Sarah Silverman: “The nerve of these disingenuous politicians is unfathomable. The number one killer of children is guns and these NRA pawns deflect it with a completely fabricated problem that puts the drag community in danger. The hypocrisy is astounding.”

The Boulet Brothers: “Drag is an art form, and art should never be policed. Art is essential to an evolved, free thinking and democratic society, and any attempt to restrict it is a sign of a declining culture. We feel it’s important to resist and fight laws like this immediately.”

Campaign merch is available on PEG’s webstore, with all proceeds going to charity. Info and updates on the “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” campaign will be posted on www.dragisntdangerous.com.