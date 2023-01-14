Woman’s TikTok video about “partying with the gays” goes viral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A S H (@ashholme)



A woman went viral on TikTok this week after her experiences “partying with the gays.”

Ash Holme is a UK-based creator, presenter and actress with over 1 million TikTok followers. She also enjoys a good time. However, she was unprepared for how hard some gay guys like to party.

“The gays know how to party. I’ve been partying with the gays for ten days straight … I’m a broken woman,” she said.

Holmes said she’d enjoyed going to club after club. Although flagging at 3 AM, she was told she couldn’t possibly go to bed so early.

“Pull yourself together! The gays said no. They go till 7am and then they’ll go straight to breakfast and they’ll giggle and they’ll say ‘all in a day’s work!’.”

She concluded, “If you haven’t partied with the gays, you haven’t partied at all.”

In the comments, some people said she was serving “Tanya from White Lotus” vibes.

Others confirmed Holmes’ opinion.

“My best friends are gay and omg I need to prep myself mentally and physically the week before I go out with them,” said one.

The clip also went viral when shared on Twitter.

People are laughing but she isn’t exaggerating. Gay partying is different. pic.twitter.com/s29pM0wO8O — Nii Dzan (@CokeNDGrenadine) January 10, 2023

Many agreed with her assessment.

I remember going to my first Mardi Gras with my gay friends. I got sick on the last day. They went out without me. They came back to the room at 5am like “bitch, it’s the last night. You’re going out.” They had me to the 24 hour spot at 5:30am like the night had just started. — Channing (@JustChanning) January 10, 2023