Woof! Newly single, still straight Hugh Jackman embraces his inner Scruff daddy on social media

Hugh Jackman is enjoying the life of a divorcee –– and we are right there with him.

Back in September, the X-Men star and Deborra-lee released a joint statement to People announcing that, after 27 years of marriage, their “journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.” 😞

The statement added that the two “greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all our of lives,” and concluded by stating “This is the sole statement either of us will make.” The theatrics!

A source told People that the pair is “devastated,” but that hasn’t stopped Wolverine from keeping us abreast of his recent adventures on social media.

And either we are delusional… or it’s, uh, reading kind of fruity.

It was a damn good Manhattan.

Made by Mr. Platt. pic.twitter.com/efmmC98ecD — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 2, 2023

Before we dig deeper into Hugh’s social media, we’ve got to turn to the science.

According to a 2016 study from the UK’s Department for Culture, Media, and Sport found that “lesbian, gay, and bisexual people were more than twice as likely to use Twitter, Instagram, and Spotify as heterosexuals.”

Those numbers could just be inflated because more young people are identifying as LGBTQ+.

But that hasn’t stopped Gay Twitter X from daydreaming about having a chance with Jackman. Especially after he posted a picture today (Nov. 2), possibly implying that he shared a “damn good Manhattan” with fellow Broadway star Ben Platt.

(UPDATE: A loyal Queerty reader has since noted that Jackman was likely referring to his dialog coach, Jess Platt, who’s been coaching him since the early days of his career.)

Roll the Scruff jokes!

my POV any time I accidentally lock eyes with a divorcee at the bear bar https://t.co/OARRanhYdy — gossipgirlcroatia (@islafissure) November 2, 2023

hes been so slutty on here https://t.co/1ezLzMZ4Yw — danny (@heaven_toniight) November 2, 2023

If scruff were a person https://t.co/oCWfhiUahb — Andrews Steel (@asteel2) November 2, 2023

Inside the history of those rumors

That being said, the 55-year-old actor is no stranger to gay rumors and has always respectfully maintained that he is straight.

“Some dudes do get upset, some dudes say, ‘Don’t say I’m gay,'” he explained in a 2018 radio interview. “But I am good.”

The Les Misérables star seemed to think his role as gay singer-songwriter Peter Allen in 2003’s The Boy From Oz may have been the catalyst. Especially after he shared a lengthy smooch with a male co-star in one scene.

“I was literally just locking lips,” he said. “I started to laugh so hard. So I stay kissing him, because I thought, ‘I’m just going to laugh. I’m going to stay here until it subsides’ and it never subsided and the whole audience could see my body shaking, so they started.”

That being said, his ex-wife certainly took more offense to it, calling the rumors “silly” in a 2022 interview on the Not an Overnight Success podcast.

“I mean, hello guys –– if he was gay, he could be gay,” she said. “He didn’t have to hide in the closet anymore, and he’d be dating Brad Pitt, or whatever. Not that Brad’s gay, but you know what I’m saying!”

Still, Jackman’s recent social media presence makes it clear that he’s been feeling his oats lately.

And a gallery of snaps, simply captioned “48 hours,” also had the gays thirsting over his single-dude-in-nature aesthetic.

He’s soft launching his coming out and like….just show hole girl https://t.co/BwCywmDzXf — francisco (@f_0000000000000) October 31, 2023

he really does post like he has one of those insane 11 paragraph scruff profiles about how he sometimes woofs but doesn’t reply to those who woof but he will block you if you don’t start with a face pic and his husband sometimes is involved but NEVER just his husband and he loves https://t.co/qWRMer8Y0X — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) October 30, 2023

However, Jackman might just be following the unofficial divorce social-media handbook, a lá Tom Brady. (Remember that post-Gisele bulge photo?)

Or, he’s just a big fan of the autumnal season, as evidenced by his combo selfie/nature pics post from Oct. 22.

After all, “Sad Girl Autumn” is not exclusive to any sexuality!

this divorced dad post… i know that’s right https://t.co/2kgOnOkUay — isaac (@hairyhibiscus) October 22, 2023

hes probably listening too all too well (10 minutes version) (taylor’s version) [from the vault] https://t.co/phVpuy3Xq9 — faus ? (@folklorefaus) October 23, 2023

Appropriating Instagram photo dump culture on Twitter is homosexual activity tbh https://t.co/K3wnSvFP4x — jerry (@skyevgc) October 24, 2023

Regardless, he’s still our ally king

Maybe Hugh Jackman doesn’t post like a bear on social media. Perhaps bears on social media are posting like Hugh Jackman.

Honestly, we should just be thankful that Daddy Hugh shares his life with us via social media –– and continues to be a staunch supporter of LGBTQ+ rights.

In a 2019 press conference, Jackman said he “loves” that the queer community is seeing more representation in media. “I’m all for it in every single aspect and I’m proud to be a part of any solution to [end discrimination of them] through storytelling,” he added.

Moreover, he raised nearly $14,000 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS in 2014 after auctioning off his costumes from The River.

Also, his onstage work in productions like The Music Man continues to keep the lights on in the Broadway scene and he’s always brought nuance to his portrayal of queer characters like Bad Education‘s Frank Tassone.

And we certainly can’t wait to see him don the Wolverine costume once again for 2024’s Deadpool 3.

Just don’t hate us if we’re crossing our fingers for a Ryan Reynolds make-out scene.

Thank you ALL for the birthday love. I’m watching the videos,

reading the messages and experiencing all the feels. ? pic.twitter.com/jFe6IZyMOQ — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 13, 2023

I was maybe 17. I was the assistant (to the assistant) of the footie team. #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/gkvqNcFK0h — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 12, 2023

Sunday graze at Bimo’s. pic.twitter.com/KczVUy89xM — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 8, 2023

Sunday in the park. pic.twitter.com/oW6YHkcXnv — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 1, 2023