You can help restore never-before-heard songs from musician & pioneering AIDS activist Michael Callen

Michael Callen | Photo courtesy of Richard Dwokim, IndieGogo

During the AIDS crisis in the ’80s and ’90s, singer-songwriter Michael Callen emerged as one of the pioneering voices in AIDS activism, education, and support.

He was a co-founder of the People With AIDS Coalition, he co-wrote the Denver Principles—which were instrumental how we talked about and cared for those living with the disease— and he helped pen the first-ever safer-sex manual “How to Have Sex in an Epidemic,” all while writing and recording new music, both as a solo act and with his a cappella group The Flirtations.

His signature song, “Love Don’t Need A Reason,” was first introduced during an AIDS Walk in ’86, and has since been performed at Pride and AIDS awareness event around the globe. It was even commissioned by Larry Kramer for use in his groundbreaking play, The Normal Heart.

Sadly, Callen himself succumbed to the disease in 1993, but left behind an undeniable legacy that has helped shape the empowered LGBTQ+ community of today.

Despite his achievements and activism, Callen’s name is not one you hear much these days, at least not among younger generations. Which is why we’re thrilled to report on a new effort to restore some of his music—an opportunity to introduce his voice to new ears, so that his life and legacy can continue to be celebrated for years to come.

Recently, Callen’s long-time collaborator and romantic partner Richard Dwokim has begun the process of remastering a collection of never-released songs from the musician’s archives, and has set up an IndieGoGo page to seek help with funding for the endeavor.

As Dwokim writes, prior to Callen’s passing in ’93, the two of them “worked furiously to record and mix four dozen songs.” Eventually 29 of those tracks made it to the double-album Legacy, which was released posthumously in ’96.

“Thirty years after that frantic year of frenzied activity,” Dwokim continues, “it’s finally time for the remainder of Michael’s recorded output to be released.”

While the IndieGoGo has already reached its initial goal of $6k—enough to master the full album complete packaging and production on a “couple hundred” physical CDs—there’s still a chance to donate and help preserve an important part of our queer history. Any additional funds will only help move the process along faster and expand the project’s reach.

Michael Callen and Richard Dwokim | Photo courtesy of Richard Dwokim, IndieGogo

In a sweet note on the fundraising page, Dwokim shares a brief but beautiful summary of how he met Callen—and how they changed one another’s lives:

“I met Michael Callen in June 1982, when I answered a classified ad he’d placed looking for gay and lesbian musicians. He got a drummer, I got a vocalist and keyboard player, and we each got the love of our lives.”

Clearly, this is a passion project done with great love and care, and one that allows us the opportunity to honor a man who fought for all of our futures.

Speaking with Poz, Dwokim plainly states why it’s important to support this preservation of Callen’s legacy: “If I don’t do this project now, it’s never going to get done. If people don’t participate, it’s likely never to see the light of day, and that’s a shame. Michael was significant and his life was his music.”

To donate and learn more about the project—as well as Callen’s life and career—head to the IndieGoGo page here.