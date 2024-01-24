‘Young Royals’ last hurrah, Logan Lerman’s birthday suit & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: Logan Lerman via Instagram, @analuisacorrigan (left) | ‘Young Royals,’ Netflix (center) | Colman Domingo via Getty Images (right)

What To Watch

Queer Eye, Season 8 — Now Available (Netflix): With news that Bobby Berk is leaving the Fab Five after this season, we’ll be tuning in to see if his farewell plays out on the show!

With news that Bobby Berk is leaving the Fab Five after this season, we’ll be tuning in to see if his farewell plays out on the show! Sometimes I Think About Dying — Jan. 26 (Select Theaters): Daisy Ridley leads this dark, indie office comedy from last year’s Sundance, co-starring Megan “Hi Gay!” Stalter and Parvesh Cheena.

Daisy Ridley leads this dark, indie office comedy from last year’s Sundance, co-starring Megan “Hi Gay!” Stalter and Parvesh Cheena. Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero — Jan. 27 (Max): Fresh off the controversy surrounding his latest single “J. Christ,” superstar Lil Nas X opens up in this candid doc about his rapid rise to fame.

Culture Catch-Up

LOOKING BACK: During a Q&A with Looking director Andrew Haigh, Russell Tovey revealed that he initially auditioned for the series’ lead role, played by Jonathan Groff. Though he found out he lost the part rather unceremoniously, it eventually all worked out for the English hottie in the end. [Queerty]

PRYOR ENGAGEMENTS: Richard Pryor is getting the TV biopic treatment via Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, and fans are demanding the upcoming series acknowledges the legendary comedian was, indeed, queer—and even had a fling with Marlon Brando (depending on who you ask). [Read all about it on INTO]

DISAPPEARING ACT: Readers of this site are likely aware that former Disney Channel star Daniel Benson is an OnlyFans creator, but now that his show Wizards Of Waverly Place is headed for some kind of revival, does his more… explicit career mean he ruined his chance to be a part of it. Benson posted this hilarious response:

HEY STRANGER: Andrew Scott may have missed out on an Oscar nom for his heartbreaking turn in Andrew Haigh’s All Of Us Strangers, but he can take comfort in the fact that he looks smoking hot as the latest Attitude cover star, baring his chest—and soul—in a new interview on identity and the “openly gay” label. [Attitude]

NO LAUGHING MATTER: A father’s heartfelt plea to Missouri state legislature in opposition of their proposed law targeting trans students’ use of bathrooms has had an unexpected viral moment thanks to his use of the word “poop” and a little assist from Wrabel‘s moving song “The Village.” [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

TIME TO SAY ADJÖ: Netflix has announced that the third and final season of its beloved Swedish romance Young Royals will premiere on March 11, with the finale itself dropping a week later on the 18th. Grab the tissues and get ready to say goodbye with these first look images of the new episodes.

Image Credit: Netflix Image Credit: Netflix Image Credit: Netflix Image Credit: Netflix

ALLOW US TO RE-INTRODUCE YOU: RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 4’s Madame LaQueer has come out as trans, and is sharing her new drag name to better “reflect her truth.” Ladies and gentlemen, gays and theys, meet Madame Cassandra Uzumaki LaQueer! [EW]

THE SPY WHO SHAGGED ME: Before he was Bond… James Bond, Pierce Brosnan donned a Speedo to play a honey trap for a gay gangster in The Long Good Friday, an excellent (and surprisingly tolerant) British crime flick from 1980. [Read all about it on INTO]

GOING FOR THE GOLD: Colman Domingo‘s history-making Oscar nom this week for Rustin makes him only the second out LGBTQ+ Best Actor nominee to play an explicitly gay role. Extra TV caught up with him shortly after the announcement, where he shared his—and his husband’s—adorable reaction.

ROCK ON: After making headlines for calling the moral panic over transgender youth “close-minded,” Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong is making the most of the moment, sharing that it feels “f*cking cool” to be considered a bisexual icon by so many. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Queer crime thriller Ponyboi—written by and starring intersex activist River Gallo—is the talk of Sundance, and co-star Dylan O’Brien is opening up about how his trans/nonbinary sibling inspired him to join the project, and how his allyship deepens his “experience in this world. [Vulture]

BIRTHDAY SUIT: Have you wished Logan Lerman a happy 32nd birthday yet? Yes, he’s taken (we’re sad to say), but at least his girlfriend celebrated his special day by giving all of us a gift. [Read all about it on Queerty]

The Final Hump

