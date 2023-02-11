10 football terms every LGBTQ+ person should know

Not the least bit interested in the Super Bowl but have an upcoming football party or game to attend?

Do you just watch for the butts?

That’s a good thing!

Football can seem overwhelming and intimidating to someone who has felt ostracized by organized sports, with its own language full of terms that are difficult to understand. But don’t worry; we’ve got you covered with an introduction to 10 key football terms that every LGBTQ+ person should know, to help you fake it ’til you make it.

1. Offense

This term refers to the team trying to score… points and advance down the field toward their opponent’s end… zone. The offense is made up of 11 players, including the quarterback (who calls plays), two running backs, five offensive linemen (who protect the quarterback as he throws or hands off balls), and three “wide receivers” (who try to catch thrown balls). There are multiple double entendres in sports, and gay people typically love to hear the announcers say them, quite unintentionally, such as “the quarterback really jammed that ball into the wide receiver.”

2. Defense

The opposite of the offense, the defense is made up of 11 players who are working together to stop the opposing team from scoring points and moving the ball down the field. They usually line up across from the offense in a formation called the “4-3” and their job is to tackle the runner with the ball or intercept balls thrown by the offense.

3. End Zone

This is the area at each end of the football field where a team aims to score points. Points are scored when an offensive player crosses the end zone with the ball, or if a defensive player recovers a ball or makes and interception carries the ball in their own end zone.

4. Touchdown

A touchdown happens when the offensive team moves the ball into the opposing team’s end zone and scores –they get six points! Yes, that’s right theydies and gentlethems, if you can successfully move a ball across a huge field full of people trying to stop you then what could be better than scoring points? Nothing. That’s what. So trust us when we say touchdown – it’s what it’s all about!

5. Field goal

A field goal is when a team scores three points by kicking the ball through the upright goal posts. While it sounds pretty straightforward, accurately making that kick can be quite a challenge!

Football teams may attempt a field goal for a variety of reasons. Firstly, if the offense is unable to get within close enough range to score a touchdown, they may attempt a field goal instead. Alternatively, teams may opt for a field goal if a successful kick would be more beneficial than risking a turnover (where the other team takes possession of the ball). Or perhaps the coach simply lacks confidence in the offense. In that case, why not just take the easy three points?

Show off and point out what a field goal looks like next time you’re standing around the TV watching a game – plus, it’ll look like you know what’s going on.

6. Interception

Interceptions happen when a defensive player gets ahold of a pass that was meant for the offensive team’s player. So if you hear someone yell “interception” during a game, that means one team’s player just snatched the ball away from the other team!

Be careful! If you’re not paying close attention, follow your friends’ lead after an interception happens to know whether or not to cheer or be upset when an interception happens.

7. Fumble

A fumble is when a player has possession of the ball, but then accidentally drops it! Fumble isn’t typically as dramatic as an interception and doesn’t always result in the team losing possession of the ball. However, fumbles can be costly depending on what down it is or how far away from the end zone your team was when you lose the ball. It can also be fun as players all dive on the ball at the same time, creating a rugby-like scrum with hot guys digging around.

8. Down

A down in football is the period of time in which a team has possession of the ball and can attempt to move it closer to the end zone. Teams have four downs to move the ball at least ten yards, or else they must turn over possession of the ball to their opposing team.

9. First down

A first down is what lets offensive teams move the ball forward toward the defensive team’s endzone. To get one in play, teams must progress at least ten yards from the point of their original first down ball placement.

If the yardage is achieved within four downs (attempts to move forward), congrats – a first down is achieved! If teams don’t make progress within the four attempts, possession of the ball is forfeited. Of course, it’s always nice to avoid this slow march down the field and throw a long pass which can result in up to 100 yards in a single play. Those are very exciting so clap!

10. Penalty

When a team breaks one of the rules, they’re going to get what they deserve – a penalty! Depending on the infraction, the penalty is severe or mild. You’ll know a penalty happens if there is a “flag on the play.” The flags are little yellow hankies that the referees throw to stop the clock and discuss any repercussions. When a penalty happens, the team who committed it gets punished in some way. Usually, this results in being set back a few yards or having the down taken away from them.

Score! Now you know 10 important football terms

Now that you have all the football terms down, pat yourself on the back! Knowing these important pieces of football lingo might just help you fit in the next time you’re watching a game. And if you’re still feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of this, don’t worry – go grab a drink and mingle with folks who won’t judge you for your lack of football knowledge.

Understanding what people mean by “touchdown” or “interception” signals that you can bring something entertaining and memorable to every conversation about sports.

