19-year-old cop obsessed with gay people quits in protest after boss says he can’t be so homophobic

19 comments

Meet Jacob Kersey. He’s the 19-year-old ex-cop/conservative podcaster from Georgia being heralded by right-wingers as a hero for resigning from his job in protest after being reprimanded for making homophobic remarks online.

The teenager just quit his job with the Port Wentworth Police Department, which serves a town of roughly 11,000 citizens in the Savannah metropolitan area, after claiming “there’s no such thing” as gay marriage on social media and then refusing to take down the post after someone saw it and complained to his boss.

“God designed marriage,” Kersey boasted to his 625 followers on January 2. “Marriage refers to Christ and the church. That’s why there’s no such thing as homosexual marriage.”

Kersey was placed on paid administrative leave on January 4 and an investigation was launched.

Ultimately, it was determined he hadn’t broken any department policies, but his boss cautioned him that social media posts about “protected classes”, in this case the LBGTQ+ community, “could raise reasonable concerns regarding your objectivity and the performance of your job duties when a member or suspected member of the LGBTQ+ community is involved.”

“As we have discussed previously, please be reminded that if any post on any of your social media platforms, or any other statement or action, renders you unable to perform, and to be seen as able to perform, your job in a fair and equitable manner, you could be terminated,” the letter stated.

But rather than take what his boss said to heart and, say, think about how he might be a better police officer to the all members of the community he swore to protect and serve, Kersey decided to quit.

“I knew immediately that there’s no way that I could back down,” the 19-year-old told the conservative blog The Daily Signal in a recent interview. “Especially after standing up and encouraging people, saying, ‘Hey, stand up for what you believe. Don’t be silenced. Don’t let cancel culture cancel you. Share your story.’ And I’ve been saying that for years.”

“At the end of the day, I knew what I had to do,” he added. “And I believe part of that was the Holy Spirit coming in and in the moment letting me know, ‘Hey, you have to do this.'”

Kersey has also purportedly spoken with a law firm about potential legal action he might take against his former employer. He has also doubled down on his homophobia on Twitter, obsessively tweeting and retweeting things about gay people.

Here’s just a small sampling…

When he’s not constanting thinking about homosexuality, Kersey moonlights as a performance artist, dressing up as a soldier for local Revolutionary War reenactments and a Roman soldier for his town’s Christmas pageant…

 

A post shared by Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey)

 

A post shared by Jacob Kersey (@realjacobkersey)

No word yet on what Kersey plans to do for employment now that he’s out of a job. Lucky for him, thanks to Obamacare, he still has another seven years on his parents’ healthcare plan.