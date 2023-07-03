25 songs from the late ’90s & early ’00s that probably turned you gay

Ah, the late ’90s and early ’00s, a time when we were blissfully unaware of societal expectations and just starting to embrace our queerness.
Looking back, you can’t help but chuckle at the soundtrack that accompanied your journey of self-discovery. Certain songs from our childhood stick out louder than the rest that leaves us thinking “Yeah… they had to have known.”
So, get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we look back at 25 songs that, if you listened to them as a kid or teen, you’re probably queer today. Let’s dive in!
“Wannabe” by Spice Girls
Girl power, platform shoes, and catchy hooks—need we say more? The Spice Girls were our gateway into embracing our love for all things fierce and fabulous.
“Oops!… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears
Admit it, you practiced all the choreography in your bedroom mirror, complete with the all the sassy hair flips. Britney’s pop anthems spoke to our inner diva and set the stage for our queer awakening.
“It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC
Justin Timberlake’s perfectly coiffed hair and the synchronized dance routines? Yes, please! This boy band had us questioning our fascination long before we even knew what that meant.
“Hung Up” by Madonna
Madonna’s timeless music has inspired generations of queer individuals, and “Hung Up” was no exception. Her unapologetic confidence and provocative style resonated with our own desire to break free from societal norms.
“C’est La Vie” by B*Witched
BWitched’s “C’est La Vie” had us twirling our pigtails and shaking in our baggy pants, proving that even as kids, we knew how queen out to a catchy pop tune that featured very queer-coded lyrics.
“Can’t Get You Out of My Head” by Kylie Minogue
The undisputed queen of queer pop, Kylie Minogue’s infectious beats and sultry vocals could make anyone question their sexuality. If this song didn’t awaken something within you, we don’t know what would.
“All the Things She Said” by T.A.T.U
Two Russian teenagers kissing in the rain? It’s no wonder this provocative song sparked countless conversations and heart-fluttering moments among queer youth.
“Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera
Xtina’s powerful ballad about self-acceptance struck a chord with queer hearts everywhere. It became our anthem for embracing our individuality and owning our uniqueness.
“Survivor” by Destiny’s Child
Destiny’s Child’s empowering hit encouraged us to rise above the challenges and emerge as fierce queer warriors, ready to conquer the world.
“Livin’ la Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin
When Ricky Martin burst onto the scene, hearts fluttered across the world. His charm, catchy tunes, and hip-shaking dance moves made us question more than just our love for his music.
“Freedom! ’90” by George Michael
A queer icon who unapologetically lived his truth, George Michael’s smooth voice and timeless hits became the soundtrack for many queer individuals exploring their own identities.
“Believe” by Cher
Cher’s autotune-infused anthem became an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community, empowering us to believe in love and the power of transformation. Plus, who doesn’t love a good Cher impersonation?
“Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls
The Spice Girls’ colorful personalities, infectious energy, and message of inclusivity made them the ultimate queer squad, and had to make a second appearence on this list.
“It’s Not Right but It’s Okay” by Whitney Houston
Whitney’s powerful voice and empowering lyrics gave us strength during tumultuous times. Her music touched our souls and helped us navigate the ups and downs of queer life.
“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain
Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” had all of us wanting to grab our cowboy boots, let down our hair, and embrace our inner country diva.
“Together Again” by Janet Jackson
This infectious dance anthem helped us find solace in the beauty of shared experiences and the power of connection. Janet Jackson’s music was a constant reminder that we were never alone.
“Nothing in This World” by Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton’s “Nothing in This World” was the unexpected guilty pleasure that had us dancing in front of the mirror and secretly wishing we had a reality show of our own.
“Supermodel (You Better Work)” by RuPaul
RuPaul’s “Supermodel (You Better Work)” served as queers everywhere’s instruction manual, teaching us the art of strutting, posing, and embracing our unique selves.
“Upside Down” by ATeens
ATeens’ “Upside Down” made us spin, jump, and dance with joy, proving that our world was always delightfully topsy-turvy.
“Candy” by Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore’s sugary sweet anthem “Candy” had us dancing, singing, and craving a little extra sweetness in our lives—and maybe a rainbow lollipop or two.
”Another Dumb Blonde” by Hoku
Hoku’s “Another Dumb Blonde” playfully shattered stereotypes, giving us permission to embrace our heart and mind with pride.
“Intuition” by Jewel
Jewel’s “Intuition” spoke to our inner soul in a growing digital world, emerging trends and stereotypes, reminding us that following our intuition is part of queer DNA.
“A Public Affair” by Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson’s “A Public Affair” transported us to a world of retro-inspired parties, roller rinks, and the glitz of early 2000’s paparazzi, leaving us yearning for our own glamorous girls night out.
“Fantasy” by Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey’s sweet and sultry vocals took us on a whimsical journey, making us believe in a world where rainbows, butterflies, and queer fantasies come true.
“Waterfalls” by TLC
TLC’s heartfelt ballad reminded us of the importance of staying true to ourselves and not getting caught up in chasing societal expectations.
26 Comments
SDR94103
“25 songs from the late ’90s & early ’00s that probably turned you gay”
STUPIDEST HEADLINE IN GAY HISTORY.
MSM
i couldn’t agree with you more. I was born in 1947. Maybe Rosemary Clooney made me gay. Or perhaps it was a duet of Judy with Rosemary. Not that i recall one, but hey, they might have. roflmao. Oh and of course Johnny Mathis, Yes that’s it…..he made me gay.
MSM
P.S. I was gay before any of those songs were released. Long before. lol
abfab
I wish Rosemary Clooney woulda made her nephew Gay.
Man About Town
I have no memory of Paris Hilton having a recording career. Maybe I just blocked it out!
abfab
I have no memory of Paris Hlton.
dbmcvey
“Career” is a strong word.
GayEGO
Well, I was born gay, September 17th, 1941 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and I met my lifetime partner of 57 years, married 15 years, March 4th, 1962 so the songs just ramped up my decisions to be gay using -Know thyself and To thine self be true!
Terrycloth
Hung up is pretty much ABBA with Madonna singing
MSM
That is even more awesome than my own 48 years with my bf/husband.
Pietro D
Queerty is definitely trying to live its version of “la vida loca”.
It would be better if “Q” just gave us some better material to
digest instead of the usual, worthless crumbs it wants to
cram down our throats. This “nonsense” is even beneath “Q’s”
own standards.
michel_banen
Quick ! Give me some songs that will turn me straight again !
See, I’m not gay – it was the radio !
Huron132
Ok, I’ll be positive here. That was a fun list and a large portion were my favorites. They kept me bopping around. Here’s the big thing to it all. I’m and older man and am gay. Thanks for the fun summer list!
Thad
I replayed all the songs I’d forgotten and ended up dancing around the living room to “Upside Down.” I recommend this.
RobF
Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood (1984)
glowbear504
No Deborah Cox?
dario717
Absolutely Not!
frapachino
“unapologetically lived his truth” enough with the virtue signaling clichés already!
Den
Cliché? Perhaps, though apt in this case. Virtue signaling? Why is it the right winger never seem to understand the meaning of words or phrases, even ones they love to use?
Gz8p
I’ve been told my musical taste is that of a 16 year old girl
Yup ??
DennisMpls
Yikes! A few folks here could use some lightening up today. Dancing and singing is more fun than bitching and moaning.
DennisMpls
“the one with the wag-ily tail…”
abfab
Really. Care to waltz with me?
I had my mother’s 78 record…”How Much Is That Doggie In The Window”. I was 5 and twirling around the room and that was that! Then she went out and bought me a puppy which I had for 17 years. That song still makes me dance. I believe it was the fabulous Doris Day. Doris MADE me GAY!
Woof woof.
abfab
YES! And my sincerest apologies to the equally fabulous PATTI PAGE.
Joshooeerr
What’s most interesting about this list is how it demonstrates what an utterly vapid era of song the 90s was. It’s almost entirely empty bubblegum, and the few songs that aim for some kind of depth or artistry (eg Waterfalls) are not very good either. You could pick 25 songs from any Top 40 chart through the 60s and 70s and they’d be infinitely superior to these.
Den
If any song turned me gay, it was my father singing “Nature Boy” (a hit for Nat King Cole a few years before I was born) to me as a lullaby when I was a child. A great song, and covered by a huge number of artists from Sinatra through Ella to Ricki Lee Jones recently.
Always loved the Aguilera song though. She is a great vocalist and it is a timeless song.