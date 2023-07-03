25 songs from the late ’90s & early ’00s that probably turned you gay

Ah, the late ’90s and early ’00s, a time when we were blissfully unaware of societal expectations and just starting to embrace our queerness.

Looking back, you can’t help but chuckle at the soundtrack that accompanied your journey of self-discovery. Certain songs from our childhood stick out louder than the rest that leaves us thinking “Yeah… they had to have known.”

So, get ready for a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we look back at 25 songs that, if you listened to them as a kid or teen, you’re probably queer today. Let’s dive in!

“Wannabe” by Spice Girls

Girl power, platform shoes, and catchy hooks—need we say more? The Spice Girls were our gateway into embracing our love for all things fierce and fabulous.

“Oops!… I Did It Again” by Britney Spears

Admit it, you practiced all the choreography in your bedroom mirror, complete with the all the sassy hair flips. Britney’s pop anthems spoke to our inner diva and set the stage for our queer awakening.

“It’s Gonna Be Me” by *NSYNC

Justin Timberlake’s perfectly coiffed hair and the synchronized dance routines? Yes, please! This boy band had us questioning our fascination long before we even knew what that meant.

“Hung Up” by Madonna

Madonna’s timeless music has inspired generations of queer individuals, and “Hung Up” was no exception. Her unapologetic confidence and provocative style resonated with our own desire to break free from societal norms.

“C’est La Vie” by B*Witched

BWitched’s “C’est La Vie” had us twirling our pigtails and shaking in our baggy pants, proving that even as kids, we knew how queen out to a catchy pop tune that featured very queer-coded lyrics.

“Can’t Get You Out of My Head” by Kylie Minogue

The undisputed queen of queer pop, Kylie Minogue’s infectious beats and sultry vocals could make anyone question their sexuality. If this song didn’t awaken something within you, we don’t know what would.

“All the Things She Said” by T.A.T.U

Two Russian teenagers kissing in the rain? It’s no wonder this provocative song sparked countless conversations and heart-fluttering moments among queer youth.

“Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera

Xtina’s powerful ballad about self-acceptance struck a chord with queer hearts everywhere. It became our anthem for embracing our individuality and owning our uniqueness.

“Survivor” by Destiny’s Child

Destiny’s Child’s empowering hit encouraged us to rise above the challenges and emerge as fierce queer warriors, ready to conquer the world.

“Livin’ la Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin

When Ricky Martin burst onto the scene, hearts fluttered across the world. His charm, catchy tunes, and hip-shaking dance moves made us question more than just our love for his music.

“Freedom! ’90” by George Michael

A queer icon who unapologetically lived his truth, George Michael’s smooth voice and timeless hits became the soundtrack for many queer individuals exploring their own identities.

“Believe” by Cher

Cher’s autotune-infused anthem became an anthem for the LGBTQ+ community, empowering us to believe in love and the power of transformation. Plus, who doesn’t love a good Cher impersonation?

“Spice Up Your Life” by Spice Girls

The Spice Girls’ colorful personalities, infectious energy, and message of inclusivity made them the ultimate queer squad, and had to make a second appearence on this list.

“It’s Not Right but It’s Okay” by Whitney Houston

Whitney’s powerful voice and empowering lyrics gave us strength during tumultuous times. Her music touched our souls and helped us navigate the ups and downs of queer life.

“Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain

Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” had all of us wanting to grab our cowboy boots, let down our hair, and embrace our inner country diva.

“Together Again” by Janet Jackson

This infectious dance anthem helped us find solace in the beauty of shared experiences and the power of connection. Janet Jackson’s music was a constant reminder that we were never alone.

“Nothing in This World” by Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton’s “Nothing in This World” was the unexpected guilty pleasure that had us dancing in front of the mirror and secretly wishing we had a reality show of our own.

“Supermodel (You Better Work)” by RuPaul

RuPaul’s “Supermodel (You Better Work)” served as queers everywhere’s instruction manual, teaching us the art of strutting, posing, and embracing our unique selves.

“Upside Down” by ATeens

ATeens’ “Upside Down” made us spin, jump, and dance with joy, proving that our world was always delightfully topsy-turvy.

“Candy” by Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore’s sugary sweet anthem “Candy” had us dancing, singing, and craving a little extra sweetness in our lives—and maybe a rainbow lollipop or two.

​​”Another Dumb Blonde” by Hoku

Hoku’s “Another Dumb Blonde” playfully shattered stereotypes, giving us permission to embrace our heart and mind with pride.

“Intuition” by Jewel

Jewel’s “Intuition” spoke to our inner soul in a growing digital world, emerging trends and stereotypes, reminding us that following our intuition is part of queer DNA.

“A Public Affair” by Jessica Simpson



Jessica Simpson’s “A Public Affair” transported us to a world of retro-inspired parties, roller rinks, and the glitz of early 2000’s paparazzi, leaving us yearning for our own glamorous girls night out.

“Fantasy” by Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey’s sweet and sultry vocals took us on a whimsical journey, making us believe in a world where rainbows, butterflies, and queer fantasies come true.

“Waterfalls” by TLC

TLC’s heartfelt ballad reminded us of the importance of staying true to ourselves and not getting caught up in chasing societal expectations.