tiktalk

A viral “Rush,” Miss Honey’s comeback, & a freshly dressed gay rugby team

By

Get to know 20 of the absolute worst “gay for pay” performances on the big screen, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

Josh Moore’s gay rugby team came to slay.

@joshmooreofficial

my gay team came to slay, and we won !

♬ HEATED x GUY by Adamusic – Adam Wright

Andrew Hartzler dragged his Aunt Vicky.

@andrewhartzler some things just aren’t meant to be… #cantprayawaythegay #vickyhartzler #fathersday ♬ original sound – Ian Asher

Chris Stanley took his man to the pool.

@stanbanned

especially in Ptown 💀

♬ I want to buy a gun – Teagan

Troye Sivan recalled coming out.

@tomcballard Zomg @Troye Sivan came out to me when he was 16 and i gave him helpful “advice” #troye #troyesivan #tonightly #tomballard #tomballardcomedian #queer #comingout #lgbtqia ♬ original sound – Tom Ballard

Chrys the Author corrected a homophobe.

@chrystheauthor Ima do ✨THE MOST ✨ 🏳️‍🌈 #foryoupage #fyp #lgbt #lesbiansoftiktok #trending #funny ♬ original sound – The Qweer Agenda

“Rush” went viral.

@samxvazquez We had to feel the rush🥵 @Troye Sivan dc: @:) ♬ sonido original – SAM VAZQUEZ

Discofoot came to Canada.

@valuelocksportsmedia Tag a friend who would win MVP in this #fyp #soccer #discofoot #discofootball ♬ Trap Mafia – Lastra

The men of Just Press Play wrote their Real Housewives taglines.

@b_low93 #therealhousewives #realhousewivesoftiktok #realhousewives #lgbtq #gay #gayboy #gamestore #lancasterpa #bravo #andycohen @Kyle Mohn #skit #trend #fyp #fypシ ♬ original sound – Brandon Lowe

Miss Honey made a comeback.

@lgbtqhistory #misshoney #blackqueerhistory ♬ original sound – lgbtqhistory

And Schuyler Bailar explained gender affirming care.

@pinkmantaray PART 6 @Schuyler Bailar | Last month I traveled with @August to #Florida to protest #HB1069 – a dangerous bill that passed into law on July 1st. This is another clip of a longer and fascinating conversation I had with a pastor after I finally shared that I am also trans. #gender #transgender #lgbtq #transrights #genderaffirmingcare ♬ original sound – Schuyler Bailar