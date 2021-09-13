Actual, real-life gay people gathered to honor Aaron Schock this weekend

Disgraced former representative Aaron Schock probably doesn’t have too many opportunities to be named a “guest of honor” anywhere, but this past weekend was the exception.
Schock and former US ambassador Richard Grenell were the dual guests of honor at a “pride” event in Nashville, Tennessee for gay Trump supporters.
The event was hosted by the Log Cabin Republicans and featured panels, parties and a Sunday brunch. So, sort of like a MAGA circuit party but with a lot more clothing.
Schock came out as gay in 2020 following a derailed political career in which he voted in favor of the Defense of Marriage Act and against lifting the ban on LGB people in the military.
Grenell served as Trump’s ambassador to Germany, actively promulgated the Big Lie that the 2020 election was rigged, and then took a job with an anti-LGBTQ legal group.
Other distinguished attendees included transphobic YouTuber Arielle Scarcella, who has stated her belief that non-binary people aren’t real because they don’t support Donald Trump, singer Ricky “American” Rebel, and right-wing podcaster Spencer Klavan performing as “The Preacher.” We aren’t sure what that last part means but it sounds awful nonetheless.
Rep. Josh Higganbotham (R-WV), Rep. Joe Alexander (R-NH), and Rep. Eddie Mannis (R-TN) also participated.
Cam
Schock is still out representing for the bigots. No surprise.
G-Man
He is a disgusting little man and I have zero respect for anyone that thinks what he did is okay.
fpcinnyc
Forget them all. And by “Forget” I really mean another “F” word.
Fahd
Mr. Schock once dismissed his critics by saying “haters gonna hate”. Where he is concerned, pretty much any decent person gonna.
Also, I assume that when Mr. Tracer writes “[O}ther distinguished attendees….” he is being sarcastic.
I’m glad this group came together. It will help them to prepare for the special place in hell that is reserved for them.
Max
not such much prepare as to easily identify them (when grouped together) for pushing all at once into the infernal pit.
Donston
People need to learn that being publicly “out” does not automatically change people. Upbringing, religion, family, internalized phobias, past traumas, mental health issues, insecurities, hate, whiteness- these things frequently “trump” everything else. And I’m sure if someone gave him a substantial political career again and all he had to do was vote for anti queer politics again, he’d do it. They don’t give a shit about people or politics. They only want their anger and superiority complexes to be justified, and they only care about power, money, validation, protecting their ego, etc. These types of sellouts will always be sellouts, whether they’re out or not.
It is funny how they gathered to praise a bunch of has-beens and scandalized folks. Just to pat each other on the back and convince each other that they’re not villains. Also, for attention.
BaltoSteve
In a related story, Schock had to suspend his Grindr account for the weekend as this was the only time Thirsty Ass Log Cabin Republicans have a chance of getting laid during the year.