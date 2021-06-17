Adam Lambert’s iconic Pride message: “I like dick”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert)



At a time when Pride can sometimes feel a little sanitized and corporate-friendly, Adam Lambert has posted a short and sweet message to his fans and followers to remind them where his preferences lie.

“I like dick,” he said at the start of the Pride Month video posted to Instagram.

Appearing to answer queries from fans, he then responds to someone asking, “Are you gay?”

“Where have you been?” responds the singer. “I’m really gay. I love it. I love being gay. Happy Pride everybody.”

He also captioned the video, “Happy Pride 🌈”

Fans were delighted with his honesty.

“Our queen has spoken,” said one. “Honest and proud” said another.

Lambert has been answering questions online to help promote his recently launched Feel Something Foundation. Those who donate to the Foundation between now and the end of the month will be entered into a draw to enjoy a virtual chat with the singer. The Foundation is a non-profit set up to support LGBTQ human rights.

Love being able to chat with you all live! Thanks for your questions. Can’t wait to virtually hang with whoever wins!🌈@FSFoundation_ https://t.co/pwucCg2nTu pic.twitter.com/SKP0R1NxM4 — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) June 15, 2021

Lambert, who shot to fame on American Idol in 2009, has carved himself a successful solo career and world tours as frontman for Queen. Last month, he officially confirmed he’s dating Oliver Gliese. A couple of weeks ago, he posted a further update on the romance, calling Gliese his “sunshine”.

Happy Pride month, Adam!