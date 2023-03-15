After lightly disrespecting homophobe Kirk Cameron, this library is getting bomb threats

Photo via Getty Images

In more mind-numbing Cameron family news, a reactionary event from unemployed actor Kirk Cameron has gotten small-town library workers in Tennessee serious bomb threats.

Let’s walk through the saga. It all started when Kirk set up a “Christian story hour” event that even Fox News Digital acknowledges as “a direct response to ‘drag queen story hours,'” instead of a genuine outreach attempt. At the event, Kirk read his own children’s book As You Grow.

He also hosted former Duck Dynasty D-lister Missy Robertson to read her own children’s book and swimmer Riley Gaines (you know, the one whose only notoriety is hating trans people like Lia Thomas) just because she was in the area.

Meanwhile, the local Tennessee library they booked for the event didn’t even want their booking. The library workers tried to politely decline by saying they wouldn’t be able to accommodate all the locals that the event might bring in. Instead of giving workers the freedom to make their own decisions, the aforementioned locals and the library’s board of directors strong-armed staff into taking on the overflow crowd.

Things were disagreeable, but still going fine. The major trouble didn’t come until Robertson took to her father-in-law’s podcast to decry how “disrespectful” the library workers had been, riling up the ire of many a conservative listener.

The library apparently weren’t rude during the event, but were slightly disruptive to Cameron and Robertson as they recorded extra material before the event. As if these employees on the clock have any obligation to be “quiet on set” so some airbags can record an Instagram Reel.

She also railed against the staff for not letting the long line of overflow crowd attendees wind through the library’s aisles so that they could get out of the rain. Yes, the same library that had already been shouted down for voicing concerns about having capacity for the size of the crowd.

For these heinous crimes, the staff of this Tennessee library have had to field calls from people threatening to kill them. A very normal, measured response.

In an email obtained by local news, the Hendersonville library director requested increased police presence to the library and a cease-and-desist order, writing, “If this continues, someone might get hurt.”

The backlash has since led to the library director’s firing, effective immediately.

Cameron has piled onto the condemning of the workers, telling Fox News Digital, “Many public institutions have been infiltrated with individuals who intentionally silence wholesome movements like ours while families are crying out for a return to the faith-based virtue and American values that lead to our blessing and protection.”

Girl, people who don’t like you were forced to host you and weren’t the picture of hospitality about it. Let’s calm down about “infiltrating individuals.”