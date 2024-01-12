After the NHL’s Pride debacle last season, the Philadelphia Flyers do right by their LGBTQ+ fans

The Philadelphia Flyers ignited the NHL’s Pride disaster nearly one year ago, when a dramatic defenseman refused to wear a rainbow jersey during warmups.

Players on four other teams followed Ivan Provorov’s lead, and some clubs, such as the New York Rangers and Minnesota Wild, abandoned their jersey initiatives altogether.

Those homophobic acts prompted NHL commissioner Gary Bettman to ban speciality jerseys and rainbow tape this season, though the league quickly reversed course on the second misguided edict.

So what a refreshing scene it was Wednesday in South Philly, when the Flyers took the ice for their Pride Night this season. The team went all-out, honoring special guests throughout the affair and selling special merchandise and cocktails.

Various LGBTQ+-themed items were up for auction, too, including rainbow jerseys that players wore to a site visit.

Ahead of our Flyers annual Pride Game, Dan Hilferty, @Laughts21, @CamAtkinson89 & @FarabeeJoel, visited @MazzoniCenter, Philly’s premier LGBTQ health and wellness center, to take a tour and make a total $35,000 donation for their efforts. #LetsGoFlyers | @FlyersCharities pic.twitter.com/dipJGUwww8 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) January 10, 2024

The vibes were so good, Flyers mascot (and icon) Gritty pulled off an aerial performance to “YMCA” draped in a giant rainbow skirt.

Go off, our furry king!

the G in LGBTQ+ stands for Gritty i guess pic.twitter.com/BvBQ0IV8zH — fabs? (@thinksslater) January 11, 2024

by far my favourite part about the flyers pride night is whatever shenanigans gritty gets up to https://t.co/SXt37vvsOa — nybu (@mcdrat_) January 11, 2024

flyers pride night they just announced gritty uses it/it’s pronouns pic.twitter.com/WJtxqf4PMA — Penis De Milo (@kikoscasino) January 11, 2024

Following last year’s debacle, it’s apparent LGBTQ+ Flyers fans were ecstatic with the team’s effort.

As it turns out, supporting your gay fans is good business. Who knew?!

honestly rules how all-in the flyers go for their pride night. every team in philly needs this energy. https://t.co/WbuI5LDIH7 — Not Matt (@PanasonicDX4500) January 11, 2024

I love Flyers Pride Night and it's so exciting to see everything the org is doing this year! So many players are wearing Pride tape, the concourse is decorated in rainbows, there's special merch & a cocktail, and Scott Laughton has brought a lot of special guests to be featured! — Victoria (@fakehockeyteam) January 10, 2024

Flyers went “you want a Pride Night? We’ll show you a goddamn Pride Night.” https://t.co/csYht3lpfm — Brian Coulter (@PhilaBCoulter) January 11, 2024

this is my first flyers game experience and tbh….their pride night is already better than the duck….. https://t.co/uP2Ad1Ln6m — jolie *:???*:??? she/ her (@drysdalespucks) January 10, 2024

The contrasts between this year’s event and last season’s were stark. At least eight players wrapped rainbow tape around their sticks, including alternate captain Scott Laughton, who’s one of the NHL’s most visible allies.

Laughton is a longtime ambassador of You Can Play, an advocacy group fighting against homophobia in sports.

flyers pride game scott laughton masterclass? pic.twitter.com/SPNLBmDP41 — tippy truther spence (@TIPPETT86) January 10, 2024

Lot's of Flyers players had Pride tape on their sticks last night for Pride night:



?: @icehockeymike37 and @rob_windfelder pic.twitter.com/QDF2URnoR0 — Jamey Baskow (@JameyBaskow) January 11, 2024

Laughton was one of multiple NHL stars who spoke out against the Pride tape ban last summer. He said he was going to brandish rainbow tape, anyway, regardless of the rules.

“You’ll probably see me with the Pride tape on [Pride night],” he told reporters. “I don’t know, I didn’t read really what it said, if it’s a ban or something, but I’ll probably have [the tape] on [my stick].

“We’ll see what they say, but it’s not going to affect the way I go about it. If they want to say something, they can.”

Laughton lived up to his word.

Scott Laughton is an active LGBTQ+ ally and is focused on making the game of hockey more inclusive. Tonight he’ll be on the ice for the @NHLFlyers’ annual Pride Game. pic.twitter.com/yGyLWIYpBs — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 10, 2024

The Flyers traded Provorov in a three-team deal last June. He wore No. 9, and that’s important, because in an ultimate form of symbolism, Flyers rookie Jamie Drysdale made his debut wearing No. 9 Wednesday.

He did not protest Pride, unlike Provorov.

no matter the outcome of this game, we got jamie drysdale pride tape, so it’s automatically a win — ash ?? (@NHLN0VA) January 11, 2024

congrats to jamie drysdale for now being on a team that actually participates in pride night! — ? (@D3LLANDREA) January 9, 2024

jamie drysdale took ivan provorov’s old number AND is possibly making his flyers debut on pride night. the jokes make themselves guys — lex ! (@meetrasurk) January 9, 2024

While the NHL still has a lot of work ahead, it’s been heartening to see players and teams fully embrace Pride this season. The New Jersey Devils even found a clever workaround to the NHL’s jersey ban, encouraging players to wear special Pride jerseys as they arrived to the arena.

That was one nice, rainbow-colored middle finger to the league office.

The Edmonton Oilers, who were the Devils’ opponents that night, participated in the festivities as well.

Several Oilers players used Pride Tape during warmups in support of the Devils' #HockeyisForEveryone night ? pic.twitter.com/3lFLZ0cfG8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 22, 2023

Throughout the Pride controversies last season, it was important to remember the vast majority of NHL players support LGBTQ+ initiatives. This year, they’re showing the majority rules.