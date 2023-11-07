All eyes are on Ivanka Trump ahead of tomorrow’s blockbuster testimony

In just 24 hours, Ivanka Trump Kushner will be sitting on the witness stand in a New York City courtroom testifying under oath in his $250 million civil fraud trial. Gulp.

The former first laughter tried to wiggle out of appearing by claiming she’s a very busy mother of three living in Florida and traveling to New York for a court appearance during the school week would be hugely inconvenient. But both the judge overseeing the trial and an appeals court denied her request to be excused from taking the stand.

Poor @RealDonaldTrump, it was only a matter of time until your favorite turned against you. Ivanka has now hoarded enough money, using your name, that she and Jared no longer need you anymore. If you think she’ll visit you in prison, think again. pic.twitter.com/FWSx3p6JvI — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) November 7, 2023

New York Times reporter and author of the bestselling “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America” Maggie Haberman told CNN today that she expects 42-year-old Ivanka will be very, very careful with her words while speaking under oath.

“She’s going to try to get in and out with as little damage as possible,” Haberman said on CNN This Morning earlier today. “I know that there has been some prep going on. She has been very reluctant to this.”

“The fact that she was dropped from the case, but also got her own lawyer separate from Trump lawyers has been a bone of contention in Trump circle,” she continued. “I expect that she is going to try to do as little as possible to inflame her father but also to distance herself from any questions the AG would have.”

Meanwhile, Mary Trump, told journalist Molly Jong-Fast recently that she thinks Ivanka, who served as the executive vice president for development and acquisition at the Trump Organization from 2005 until leaving in 2017 to work in the Trump White House, is preparing to finally flip on her father for good.

“She’s just going to tell the truth and throw him under the bus,” Mary predicted, adding that Donald Trump would no doubt do the same if he were in her shoes.

“[He would] throw her under the bus if he needed to, because he doesn’t care about anybody.”

BREAKING: Ivanka's motion to get out of testifying because it's "during the school week" was denied.



Jared is available to babysit for the very reasonable price of $2 billion. pic.twitter.com/IXefzbcS9r — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) November 3, 2023

When Ivanka finally takes the stand tomorrow, she’s going to have LOTS to answer for.

Forbes recently published a lengthy expose about how she allegedly helped her dad inflate the values of his properties and lie about his net worth, as well as exaggerate the size of her family’s properties, increasing the number of acres.

Writer Dan Alexander said the Trumps “had a habit of noting the per-acre price of a smaller parcel and throwing out a puffed-up number of acres, thus leaving the impression that the property must have been more valuable than it actually was.”

And earlier in the trial, it was revealed that a Trump Park Avenue penthouse was valued at two and a half times higher in business records than the price Ivanka was quoted when she was considering buying the apartment. Another, even bigger penthouse was offered to her for about $30 million less than it was valued in business records.

If tomorrow’s testimony goes anything like the testimony Ivanka gave to the January 6 committee back in April 2022, however, she’s probably not going to remember anything.

In its executive summary of its year-and-a-half-long investigation released last December, the committee suggested the former first daughter might be an amnesiac since she had limited recollections of major events that happened just one year earlier.

“Ivanka Trump was not as forthcoming as [Trump White House Counsel Pat] Cipollone and others about President Trump’s conduct,” the executive summary stated, accusing her of exhibiting “a lack of full recollection of certain issues.”

The summary went on to say that she had a lot of convenient memory gaps and often “Ivanka Trump’s Chief of Staff Julie Radford had a more specific recollection of Ivanka Trump’s actions and statements.”

In any event, grab the SkinnyPop. Tomorrow’s definitely gonna be interesting!