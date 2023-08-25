Amy Klobuchar gets horny on main in support of shirtless hunks, er, unions

Is it hot in here… or is it just Amy Klobuchar’s social media?
The Minnesota Senator (and 2020 Democratic primary candidate) is typically tame on the internet, with a feed filled with snaps from community visits and policy wins. But that all changed when she visited the Minnesota State Fair this week.
Klobuchar snagged herself a bucket of iconic Sweet Martha’s cookies. She saw a 38-inch green bean competing in “the giant vegetable competition.” And in support of the Minnesota AFL-CIO, she cozied up to a group of sexy and shirtless firefighters. Thank God for unions!
We’ve got to hand it to Amy, this is definitely a “pro tip.” It’s also a refreshing reprieve from the typical politician social media post. But these shirtless studs (and their ample supply of ink) ALMOST distracted us from the senator’s very important message about unions.
While Klobuchar (who’s been happily married since 1993) maintains a professional distance from the boys in the pic, you can tell she’s loving the muscles and turnout gear as much as we are. (The heart monitor on her Fitbit is probably going AWF.)
And who could blame her? Sexy and topless firefighters are actually one of Minnesota’s finest exports.
Just take a look at these snaps from the Twin Cities Firefighters’ annual calendar, which has raised nearly $250,000 for charitable causes over the past seven years.
Is it too early to place our order for 2024? Just checking!
There’s no denying Klobuchar (and/or her social media rep) knew EXACTLY what she was doing with this pic. After all, she’s always kept the gays in mind, like when she called on Senate to pass the Equality Act with an impassioned speech in June 2020.
And when she bullied Pete Buttigieg in the primary debates.
Whether or not this a ploy to get the vote, we salute Amy for not being afraid to get horny on main. Our only question is where can we follow these men on Instagram? Gays, do your thing!
Check out the funniest (and horniest) reactions to Senator Klobuchar’s steamy State Fair visit from Gay Twitter™ below.
August 25, 2023
August 25, 2023
I’ve got a fire they can extinguish or whatever— Boyd P 🇺🇲🏳️🌈 (@BoydPetrie) August 25, 2023
August 25, 2023
The feed is too horny today what’s going on— Josh (@j3820148) August 25, 2023
When is their calendar coming out? 👀 Asking for a friend— Chris Del Rey (@ChrisMDelRey) August 25, 2023
Covid Hermit
I was always a fan of Senator Klobuchar’s…
abfab
Smart. Vivacious, spirited and (good for her) HORNY! Love it.
Kangol2
Pro-hot men, pro-union, progressive: that’s Senator Amy Klobuchar!
abfab
Sorta like a Bella Abzug. xo See the docu.
frapachino
Imagine a male politician posing in front of some waitresses from Hooters! And Amy is a radical regressive so it’s no wonder she gets a pass from the hypocrites in that party.
abfab
Imagine your male president chump grabbin some Hooter waitress by the pu s sy. Go ahead, imagine it. Then jerk off to that and STFU. You’re a waste product and a GOPTROLL.
ShaverC
Ha ha! All it takes to get the gay vote is pose in front of shirtless men.