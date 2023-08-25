Amy Klobuchar gets horny on main in support of shirtless hunks, er, unions

Is it hot in here… or is it just Amy Klobuchar’s social media?

The Minnesota Senator (and 2020 Democratic primary candidate) is typically tame on the internet, with a feed filled with snaps from community visits and policy wins. But that all changed when she visited the Minnesota State Fair this week.

Klobuchar snagged herself a bucket of iconic Sweet Martha’s cookies. She saw a 38-inch green bean competing in “the giant vegetable competition.” And in support of the Minnesota AFL-CIO, she cozied up to a group of sexy and shirtless firefighters. Thank God for unions!

State Fair pro tip: You don’t want to miss the Minnesota firefighters at the @MNAFLCIO. pic.twitter.com/O3auZqdkGN — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) August 25, 2023

We’ve got to hand it to Amy, this is definitely a “pro tip.” It’s also a refreshing reprieve from the typical politician social media post. But these shirtless studs (and their ample supply of ink) ALMOST distracted us from the senator’s very important message about unions.

While Klobuchar (who’s been happily married since 1993) maintains a professional distance from the boys in the pic, you can tell she’s loving the muscles and turnout gear as much as we are. (The heart monitor on her Fitbit is probably going AWF.)

And who could blame her? Sexy and topless firefighters are actually one of Minnesota’s finest exports.

Just take a look at these snaps from the Twin Cities Firefighters’ annual calendar, which has raised nearly $250,000 for charitable causes over the past seven years.

Is it too early to place our order for 2024? Just checking!

There’s no denying Klobuchar (and/or her social media rep) knew EXACTLY what she was doing with this pic. After all, she’s always kept the gays in mind, like when she called on Senate to pass the Equality Act with an impassioned speech in June 2020. And when she bullied Pete Buttigieg in the primary debates.

Whether or not this a ploy to get the vote, we salute Amy for not being afraid to get horny on main. Our only question is where can we follow these men on Instagram? Gays, do your thing!

Check out the funniest (and horniest) reactions to Senator Klobuchar’s steamy State Fair visit from Gay Twitter™ below.

amy hates twinks but loves firefighters https://t.co/Q0FVTlBcMA — alex (@alex_abads) August 25, 2023

This was literally me the first time I went to the Eagle https://t.co/eiOSfc3Gxu — Dylan MacDowell (@dylanmacdowell) August 25, 2023

Finally, a candidate that goes after the thirst trap vote…a key demographic for 2024. https://t.co/xZZmMM4BMS — Travis Reindl ???? (@treindl71) August 25, 2023

And I wonder how YOUR hair would fare in an orgy! https://t.co/ziCjU9ybmm — Gay and Tired (@GayChemist) August 25, 2023

Serving bob and blouse good for her https://t.co/xsJT7s3azs — Ian (@ianmcnabb08) August 25, 2023

I’ve got a fire they can extinguish or whatever — Boyd P 🇺🇲🏳️‍🌈 (@BoydPetrie) August 25, 2023

That one hag who doesn’t play about Market Days https://t.co/lwDgUrgn05 — clintoris (@clintoris) August 25, 2023

Me when I make my annual visit at 3 Dollar Bill https://t.co/PXa4nqT2xm — Zach Schiffman (@schlife) August 25, 2023

The feed is too horny today what’s going on — Josh (@j3820148) August 25, 2023

there was one gay man running for the 2020 Democratic nomination and it wasn’t pete buttigieg https://t.co/z5r4a13UcF — Peter Twinklage (@PeterTwinklage) August 25, 2023

When is their calendar coming out? 👀 Asking for a friend — Chris Del Rey (@ChrisMDelRey) August 25, 2023

This and Trump's mugshot are filling my feed this morning and I'm increasingly convinced the best thing that can happen to someone now is not being elected president. https://t.co/47ehbl1AOu — Ryan Thoreson (@ryanthoreson) August 25, 2023